Kriti Sanon says 'can I pls restart October' as she reflects on the month gone by

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Kriti Sanon wondered if she could restart October as she treated the netizens with a photodump of the month gone by on social media.

From attending Diwali celebration with her industry pals, to performing at the 70th Filmfare Awards, to attending the UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi, to just some random selfies in between, Kriti's October dump had it all.

"If “Wait, I’ll post later” was a month (Zayn face emoji).. P.S. can I pls restart October (Love eyed emoji)? (sic)," the 'Mimi' actress captioned the post.

Reacting to this, one of the Insta users penned, "t's dam special month and upcoming november will be evn more (sic)."

Another one shared, "October wrapped in magic Every frame of ur reel feels like a warm sunset — full of smiles, memories, and golden moments that shine just like u !"

A cybercitizen even showed excitement about Kriti's forthcoming drama with Dhanush saying, "Tere Ishk Mein" in the comments saying, "Can't wait for tere ishq mein now... November starts."

Kriti loves to keep her InstaFam updated on every aspect of her life through social media.

Recently, Kriti posted sneak peeks from her UFC date with rumoured beau Kabir Bahia on Insta. The speculated lovebirds were accompanied by Kriti's 'Bhediya' co-star Varun Dhawan.

Uploading some glimpses from the fun evening, the Kriti penned, "Fight night energy in Abu Dhabi (Fire emoji Thrilled to witness the madness at UFC 321 with these 2! (Bomb and boxing glove emoji) (sic)."

Coming back to "Tere Ishk Mein", Kriti concluded the shoot for her much-anticipated next in June this year.

Marking the occasion, she took to her Instagram Stories and posted some behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the spiritual successor of "Raanjhanaa".

She called co-star Dhanush one of the finest and most intelligent actors she has had the pleasure of working with.

"@dhanushkraja you are one of the finest and most intelligent actors I have worked with!!! Such a pleasure doing scenes with you my friend! Here’s to many more together!! stay amazing and stay in touch!!," Kriti penned.

