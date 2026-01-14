January 14, 2026 1:52 AM हिंदी

Kriti Sanon gives a retro touch to her saree look at sister Nupur Sanon's wedding reception

Kriti Sanon gives a retro touch to her saree look at sister Nupur Sanon's wedding reception

Mumbai Jan 13 (IANS) Actress Kriti Sanon looked resplendent in her olive green saree at her sister Nupur Sanon’s wedding reception in Mumbai.

Kriti posed along with the newly weds Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben where the trio made a striking appearance.

Kriti stood out with a retro-inspired sari look, opting for an olive-green drape paired with a sleeveless blouse and vintage-style jewellery, giving her overall look a classic old-school charm.

The new bride, Nupur Sanon, dazzled in a deep maroon, off-shoulder gown with intricate detailing, and complemented it by statement jewellery and a sleek hairdo.

The groom Stebin Ben kept it sharp in a black, embellished bandhgala ensemble, adding a regal touch to the celebrations.

For the uninitiated, Nupur and Stebin got married on the 11th of January in a lavish wedding in Udaipur. On January 12, the newly wedded, shared multiple pictures from their traditional Hindu style wedding on their social media accounts, in a joint post.

Sharing the pictures, Nupur and Stebin captioned the post in Hindi language that in English reads as, “Tu Mere Kal Da. Sukoon, Te Aaj Da Sukoon!”

In the picture, the bride Nupur and groom Stebin were seen dressed in traditional Indian wedding attire, holding hands in moment of togetherness.

In another picture, Nupur was seen walking down the aisle as Stebin waits for his bride with a bated breath. Another picture shows Stebin laying a peck on his bride Nupur's forehead.

For the uninitiated, the couple also had a dreamy Christian wedding on the same day.

Kriti was seen fulfilling the responsibilities of a bridesmaid like a boss.

The newlyweds on Sunday evening had taken to their social media to post some breathtaking photos from their fairytale nuptials.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Rubio, EAM Jaishankar talk nuclear law, trade, Indo-Pacific (Photo: @DrSJaishankar/X)

Rubio, EAM Jaishankar talk nuclear law, trade, Indo-Pacific

Harmanpreet Kaur praises youngsters 'for taking responsibility' in dominant Mumbai Indians win over Gujarat Giants in Match 6 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Harmanpreet praises youngsters 'for taking responsibility' in dominant MI win

HM Shah unveils Rs 250-crore development push in Mansa, lays foundation for pharma academy in Ahmedabad

HM Shah unveils Rs 250-crore development push in Mansa, lays foundation for pharma academy in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Giants rue 'dropped catches' after big loss to Mumbai Indians in Match 6 of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants rue 'dropped catches' after big loss to Mumbai Indians

HM Shah lays foundation stone for India's first state-run BSL-4 lab in Gandhinagar

HM Shah lays foundation stone for India's first state-run BSL-4 lab in Gandhinagar

Chhattisgarh will host two IPL matches of RCB, says State's CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Chhattisgarh will host two IPL 2026 matches of RCB, says State's CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Harmanpreet Kaur, Nicola Carey steer Mumbai Indians to dominant win over Gujarat Giants in Match 6 of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Carey steer Mumbai Indians to dominant win over Gujarat Giants

Nepali Congress on verge of split as efforts to keep party united continue (File image)

Nepali Congress on verge of split as efforts to keep party united continue

India's Pinaka elevates defence capabilities: Report (File image)

India's Pinaka elevates defence capabilities: Report

PM Modi congratulates Pawan Kalyan on induction into Kenjutsu (Photo: @narendramodi/X)

PM Modi congratulates Pawan Kalyan on induction into Kenjutsu