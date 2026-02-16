Kriti Sanon flaunts her new haircut, calls it 'my kinda therapy'

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Actress Kriti Sanon was seen flaunting her new haircut in her latest social media post, terming it as her 'kinda therapy'.

Kriti looked absolutely adorable and pretty in a layered cut with bangs. While it is not certain if this new haircut is for a particular project or just to break the monotony, the new style looks absolutely stunning on the 'Tere Ishq Mein' actress.

Posting a couple of goofy clicks in her new hairdo, Kriti penned the caption, "A good Haircut is my kinda therapy! It’s an instant reset, mood uplift & new energy! (sic)"

Recently, Kriti made headlines during her younger sister Nupur Sanon's wedding with singer Stebin Ben in January this year.

Kriti was seen diligently performing her duties as the couple got married in both Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

Previously, in an emotional social media post, Kriti admitted that after her sister's wedding, she has not just gained a brother-in-law but also a friend for life.

“Words can never be enough to explain what I’m feeling.. still hasn’t sunk in..My little one is married! From holding you in my arms for the first time when I was 5, to now holding your chaadar and seeing you all dressed up as the prettiest bride I’ve ever seen. My heart is so full seeing you so happy, in love and beginning the next and the most beautiful chapter of your life with the Best life partner we could ever ask for you," the 'Mimi' actress penned on her IG.

On the professional front, Kriti recently concluded the shoot for her upcoming sequel "Cocktail 2", co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

Made under the direction of Homi Adajania, the project has been backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

The story of "Cocktail 2" has been provided by Luv Ranjan.

