March 04, 2026 2:29 PM हिंदी

Kriti Sanon applies colour to Nupur & Stebin as they celebrate first Holi post marriage

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, in a social media video, was seen applying colours to her sister Nupur Sanon and brother-in-law Stebin Ben as the family celebrated the couple's first Holi together after marriage.

In a joint video shared by Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben on their respective social media accounts, the newly wedded couple gave a glimpse into their vibrant and fun Holi celebrations with the Sanon family at their home.

The video begins with Nupur dressed in a floral white outfit getting romantic with husband Stebin Ben. Soon, Kriti Sanon is seen joining in the frame and playfully applying colours on Nupur and Stebin.

The newlyweds are seen grooving to the festive songs and enjoy the cheerful atmosphere.

They captioned the post as, “Our first Holi as Mr. & Mrs. with fam. Wishing you a day full of colours, gujiyaas and happiness and love around with family. Bas aur kya chahiye life mein! #HappyHoli.”

The video montage further shows several fun-filled moments of the celebration, with the Sanon sisters dancing together and Stebin too joining them with colours smeared across his face.

Kriti and Nupur’s parents are also seen happily playing with colours and spending quality time with their daughters and son-in-law.

Adding to the festive vibe, Kriti and Nupur are also seen relishing Holi special ‘gujiyas’.

Towards the end of the video, Nupur is seen bringing their pet dog into the frame, establishing that their furry companion is also an integral part of the Sanon family’s celebrations.

For the uninitiated, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Bin tied the knot on January 11, this year.

On January 12, the newly wedded had shared multiple pictures from their traditional Hindu style wedding on their social media accounts, in a joint post.

Sharing the pictures, Nupur and Stebin captioned the post in Hindi language that in English reads as, “Tu Mere Kal Da. Sukoon, Te Aaj Da Sukoon!”

In the picture, the bride Nupur and groom Stebin were seen dressed in traditional Indian wedding attire, holding hands in a moment of togetherness.

The couple were dating for 5 years before tying the knot.

–IANS

rd/

