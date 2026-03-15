Kriti Kharbanda shares her love story with Pulkit Samrat through pictures

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Actress Kriti Kharbanda decided to share her love story with Pulkit Samrat through pictures in her latest Instagram post on their second wedding anniversary.

She took to the photo-sharing app and treated the netizens with some unseen photographs of some milestone moments of the lovebirds' romantic journey.

The first pic had Pulkit down on one knee, putting a ring of her finger.

"He never popped the question; it was always a statement. He never said “will you marry me?” Instead he said,”You will marry me” — I guess, deep down, we always knew :) (sic)", read the caption.

This was followed by a photo from their wedding, for which Kriti wrote, "probably the most overwhelming moment of our lives! We are finally husband and wife!"

Kriti further dropped a video of their families having a blast during their wedding festivities.

"Families coming together and celebrating! Uufff! We love Indian weddings!", penned the 'Veerey Ki Wedding' actress.

Next was a photograph of Pulkit kissing his ladylove on the forehead. Kriti revealed that this was the first time they said “I LOVE YOU” to each other.

She further recalled the time when she first came home as a bride. As a gift, Pulkit gave her a charm bracelet made from pieces of jewelry belonging to the women of his family — his mom, nani, dadi, and sisters.

Not just the happy moments, Kriti further gave a glimpse into her first fight with Pulkit. However, she shared that they made up in record time.

Some other photos in the album captured their special moments such as their favourite date, their friends celebrating them before their wedding, a still from the shoot of their movie "Pagalpanti".

In the last still, Kriti was adorably pulling hubby Pulkit's cheeks simply because "he’s so cute! Just look at him!"

The 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' actress concluded the post, saying "Happy 2 to us! Ps. Don’t put nazar".

--IANS

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