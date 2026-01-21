Krishna Shroff shares an adorable pic of father Jackie Shroff, brother Tiger Shroff kissing her on birthday

January 21, 2026 10:58 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff's daughter, Krishna Shroff on account of her birthday today received special kisses and cuddles from her family.

The actress shared glimpses of the same and also her birthday celebrations, on her social media account. She wrote, “All the love.”

The birthday girl as seen in the pictures was surrounded by family and close friends, and was seen posing for a cosy group selfie with her parents Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff, her brother Tiger Shroff, capturing a perfect family moment.

In another heartwarming picture, Jackie and Ayesha Shroff along with Tiger are seen kissing Krishna with all love and affection.

The celebration also featured an intimate birthday setup with chocolate cakes, with Krishna cutting them all.

Earlier today, the doting father Jackie had taken to his social media account, to upload a couple of rare photos with his daughter.

The post was captioned with a red heart emoji and hashtag #HappyBirthday.

Additionally, Krishna's brother and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff also shared some family pics of him, Krishna, Jackie, and Ayesha on social media and wished the birthday girl, saying, "Bhaijaan janamdin mubarak hooo (red heart emoji) @kishushroff (sic)."

Krishna has donned several caps as an entrepreneur, documentary filmmaker, television personality, and social media influencer.

Back in 2024, she even participated in the reality show "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14" as a contestant, where she emerged as the runner-up.

