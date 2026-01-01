January 01, 2026 7:01 PM हिंदी

KP Group signs MoU with Botswana Govt for $4 billion renewable energy projects

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) KP Group, an Indian renewable energy company, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of the Republic of Botswana to work together on large renewable energy projects, including power generation, energy storage and transmission infrastructure.

Under the agreement, KP Group and the Government of the Republic of Botswana will jointly develop renewable energy and related infrastructure projects with an estimated investment of around $4 billion.

The projects are expected to add nearly 5 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity in the country.

The partnership will also focus on building and strengthening high-voltage transmission networks within Botswana.

In addition, regional power interconnections will be developed to improve electricity reliability and enhance energy security across the region.

The collaboration supports Botswana’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2030 and is seen as an important step in KP Group’s expansion into international markets.

Botswana’s Minister of Minerals and Energy, Bogolo Joy Kenewendo, said the partnership would help speed up the deployment of clean energy in the country while creating long-term economic and environmental benefits.

Dr. Faruk G. Patel, the founding promoter of KP Group, said the MoU reflects a shared vision between the two sides to tap Botswana’s renewable energy potential and make a meaningful contribution to its journey towards net-zero emissions.

The agreement marks a key milestone for both partners, combining India’s renewable energy expertise with Botswana’s clean energy ambitions to build a more sustainable power future.

