July 19, 2025 9:09 PM हिंदी

Kovacevic defeats Rublev again to reach Los Cabos final

Los Cabos (Mexico), July 19 (IANS) Aleksandar Kovacevic delivered another stunning performance against World No. 10 Andrey Rublev on Friday night, advancing to the final of the Mifel Tennis Open in Los Cabos. The 26-year-old American overcame a slow start to secure a hard-fought 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 semifinal win after two hours and 29 minutes on the Mexican hard courts.

This marked Kovacevic’s second victory over Rublev this year, replicating his breakthrough win in Montpellier in February, where he reached his first ATP Tour final. With a 2-0 lead in their Lexus ATP Head2Head series, Kovacevic now becomes the fourth American finalist in Los Cabos history. The win lifts him 10 spots to No. 66 in the PIF ATP Live Rankings, with a potential rise to No. 56 if he secures his maiden ATP title.

Rublev was aiming to notch his 250th career hard-court win. After a tense hold for 4-3 in the third set, it seemed momentum was shifting in his favor. But Kovacevic responded with a late surge, winning the final three games to clinch the match as per ATP

“I can’t lie but say that once you get a win over a player one time, you believe you can do it again,” said Kovacevic. “I was not feeling so great to start, but then I really found my energy in the second and third sets. I had a bit of luck going my way, but I’m proud of the way I competed.

“Every match is a new challenge. I thought about how I was going to play against him, but you can’t think too much of the past, whether it’s good or bad.”

In the final, Kovacevic will face third-seeded Denis Shapovalov in their first-ever Lexus ATP Head2Head meeting. The Canadian has impressed all week, reaching the championship match without dropping a set. He cruised past Adam Walton 6-2, 6-2 in just 66 minutes, saving all four break points he faced and converting all four of his own.

Shapovalov, who returned from a lengthy injury layoff in late 2024, has found top form again. After winning in Belgrade as a qualifier, he captured the Dallas ATP 500 title by defeating three Top 10 players. Now ranked No. 29 in the Live Rankings, Shapovalov is seeking his fourth career ATP trophy in what promises to be a compelling final.

--IANS

aaa/

