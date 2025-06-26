Konkona Sen Sharma says actors should be in neutral space before giving a shot

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Actress Konkona Sen Sharma likes to be in zany space before she gives her shots. The actress, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Metro...In Dino', has said that it’s important for actors to cut off from the outside noise, and control their emotions as a person before they act for the camera.

The actress recently spoke with IANS, and spoke about the concept of detachment in the craft of acting.

When asked what were her discussions with director Anurag Basu for the scenes or the sequences like, she said, “I don't think we spoke about structure or pitch of a scene or the character. I don't think we had those kinds of conversations. We spoke about the world and the characters and the stage of life and we spoke about those kinds of things a little bit. I read my story but on set it's more of a mood than anything else”.

She further mentioned that the mood of the scene then trickles from the director and is then picked up by the HODs and the actors.

The actress told IANS, “There is no negativity or malice or even that stress, judgment is not there on Anurag’s sets because as actors you kind of have to be neutral going in. You are being somebody else so your own self has to be neutral and at the back”.

“If your own self is filled with some other emotion like stress or some negativity or something else is going on, it kind of leaks into your performance”, she added.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., ‘Metro In Dino’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on July 4, 2025.

--IANS

aa/