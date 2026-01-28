Komalee Prasad-starrer 'Mandavetti' goes on floors with traditional pooja ceremony

Chennai, Jan 28 (IANS) Director Saranraj Senthilkumar's ambitious supernatural crime thriller ‘Mandavetti’, featuring actress Komalee Prasad in the lead, went on floors here on Wednesday with a traditional pooja ceremony.

Produced under the banner of Tuskers Den Pictures, the film is being directed and produced by Saranraj Senthilkumar, best known for his film 'Vella Kuthira'.

Sources close to the unit say that the director has put together a powerful creative team for this unique project.

Sources point out that 'Mandavetti' has been conceived as a dark, intense supernatural crime thriller. It will explore the emotional and psychological depth of a woman’s journey through loss, identity, and survival. The film, they claim, will blend raw human emotions with a mystical and gripping narrative style.

The film features Komalee Prasad in the lead role, marking her powerful presence in a performance-driven, female-centric story. Komalee Prasad, who headlines the project with a role that is both challenging and impactful, will be joined by a talented supporting cast that includes Thenappan, Gajaraj, and Amritha, all of whom will be seen playing key roles in the film.

'Mandavetti' has an experienced and passionate technical crew working on it. Cinematography for the film will be by Prakash and editing will be by Kuna. Music for the film is to be scored by Deepak Venugopal while stunts in the film are to be choreographed by Gowtham. Costumes are to be designed by Sangeetha.

The technical team is looking to provide to audiences, a visually immersive and emotionally resonant cinematic experience. The film, sources claim, will have striking visuals, a powerful background score, and realistic action sequences that complement the film’s dark and supernatural theme.

Director Saranraj Senthilkumar, who also serves as the producer, expressed his excitement at the project going on floors, stating that Mandavetti would be a film driven by mood, intensity, and a strong emotional core. He said that his vision was to present a bold and unconventional narrative to the audience.

The pooja ceremony was attended by the entire cast and crew, seeking blessings for a smooth and successful shoot.

