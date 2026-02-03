‘Kohrra 2’ creator Sudip Sharma talks about weaving meme references into intense storytelling

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Creator Sudip Sharma has opened up about incorporating meme references into the narrative of the upcoming season of “Kohrra”, saying that humour is an intrinsic part of Punjab’s culture and naturally finds its way even into the most intense and serious storytelling.

Talking about sprinkling comedy in a serious show like “Kohrra 2”, Sudip Sharma told IANS: “It’s impossible not find comedy in Punjab. It’s just there everywhere; you just have to look around.”

“And, you know, we were just digging into what we see in Punjab in our research or whatever. Whenever you go, if you look around, there’s something funny going on. The Punjabi language and Punjabis as a community, they are just very funny. Even if it’s a very serious thing, it’s said in a very funny way... So, I tried to tap into that.”

The upcoming Netflix show weaves some popular memes into the crime thriller police procedural show.

Asked if it was a conscious choice to tap into the meme culture, Sudip Sharma said: “It was.”

“It’s also those things that so, I mean, I love Punjabis. And Gunjit, who is our co-writer and co-creator of the show…. Gunjit, you can call him the adopted son of Punjab. He spends a lot of time here. So, when the two of us talk to each other, we keep making jokes... Or when Mona Singh, Barun, Gunjit, and I sit together, those jokes keep going on.”

“So, these memes that we forward to each other sometimes, these things. I mean, if we are making something about Punjab, even if you are making a serious subject, these things will come. Those memes will also come.”

The new chapter of Kohrra stars Barun Sobti, Mona Singh, and Rannvijay Singha. The second season will stream on Netflix starting February 11. In the new season, Barun’s reprising his role as the sharp-witted investigator Amarpal Garundi, who teams up with a new character played by Mona to solve a complex, dark murder mystery of a woman.

Kohrra season 2 is scheduled to premiere on February 11. Created and written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia, and Sudip Sharma, Season 2 brings a fresh case and a new pairing, rooted once again in Punjab’s bleak, wintry terrain where silence often speaks louder than a confession.

A Film Squad Production in Association with Act Three, produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Sudip Sharma, Manuj Mittra, and Tina Tharwani, Season 2 also marks an important creative evolution for the series.

