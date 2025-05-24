KJo makes debut in audio medium with podcast ‘Live Your Best Life with Karan Johar’

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar marked his debut in the audio medium with new podcast ‘Live Your Best Life with Karan Johar’ an Audible Original.

KJo said: “As a storyteller, it’s important to keep evolving, explore new ways of connecting, of reaching people where they are, and podcasts have emerged as such a powerful space for real, unfiltered conversations. ‘Live Your Best Life with Karan Johar’ on Audible allowed me to have truly meaningful conversations with some incredible people and ask the questions that truly matter.”

He said it’s “raw, real, and it’s as intimate as it gets.”

In the new podcast, Karan engages in thought-provoking and candid conversations with influential voices from diverse walks of life, spanning entertainment, entrepreneurship, wellness, finance and more.

Across ten episodes, with each focusing on a different facet of modern life, the filmmaker will have conversations with many notable personalities from all walks of life on the eve of his birthday, reflecting and offering insights into how to truly live your best life in today’s fast-paced world.

From confidence and self-love with Konkona Sen Sharma and Prajakta Koli, to modern love and romance with Mithila Palkar,Dhruv Sehgal and Preeti Shenoy, modern marriages with Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, and Masaba Gupta, Karan delves deep into everything love.

Richa said that she didn’t expect the conversation with Karan to get as deep as it did.

She added: “It felt like one of those rare and honest conversations where you forget the mic is even there. I think 'Live Your Best Life with Karan Johar' is going to feel that way for listeners too, like a phone call with someone close to you, who is facing the same challenges as you are. And that’s the beauty of it.”

Richa shared that there's something really powerful about people showing their vulnerability.

He also chats about modern families and interpersonal dynamics with Ira Khan, Neha Dhupia, Durjoy Datta, and Avantika Mohan, and what it means to be a leader with Raj Shamani and Gary Vaynerchuk.

Neha, a close friend of Karan Johar and one of the few he turns to for advice on modern families, said: “Karan and I have shared countless heart-to-heart conversations over the years. He has stood by me through some of the most important decisions of my life, always cheering me on.”

She said as Karan embarks on a new journey with his new audio show, she is happy to be part of it, supporting him just as he always does.

“My conversations with him always leave me feeling inspired and uplifted, and I hope that listeners feel the same way as they listen in on our conversation,” concluded Neha.

The series also delves into wealth creation with Kunal Shah and Peyush Bansal, money management with finance gurus Monika Halan and Sharan Hegde, holistic wellness with Luke Coutinho, Kubbra Sait, Divija Bhasin, Bhuvan Bam, and embracing one’s authentic self with Sushant Divgikr and Zakir Khan.

Karen Appathurai Wiggins, Head of Regional Content, APAC - Audible, said, “Karan Johar, one of the leading filmmakers of our time, is a bonafide storyteller whose voice has left an indelible mark on the Indian entertainment landscape. At Audible, we are thrilled to welcome him as he makes his foray into the world of audio, bringing his trademark charm and unique flair to this new format of storytelling.:

“As he engages in no-holds-barred conversations with some remarkable personalities from across diverse fields, we are confident that this Audible Original will strike a chord with listeners across generations, leaving them wanting to start Living their Best life immediately – I know I am!”

--IANS

dc/