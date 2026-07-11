July 11, 2026 4:13 PM हिंदी

Kiwi-Indians adding new colours to New Zealand's economy, says PM Modi

Kiwi-Indians adding new colours to New Zealand's economy, says PM Modi

Auckland, July 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Saturday that the people of New Zealand have warmly embraced the Kiwi-Indian community and have faith in their talent and vision to contribute to the country's economy.

Speaking at the massive gathering of the Indian community at 'Kia Ora Modi' in Auckland's Spark Arena, PM Modi said, "The people of New Zealand have shown that when any country moves forward with a passion and with a spirit, it inspires the world. The Kiwi-Indian community here, the large-hearted people of New Zealand, have adopted you all with a lot of love, made you a part of their team. They have trusted your talent, your vision. And today, see, New Zealand's economy, its society, Kiwi-Indians are adding new colours."

The Prime Minister highlighted opportunities for Indian-origin talent in New Zealand, while mentioning Air New Zealand CEO Nikhil Ravishankar (appointed 2025) and former Governor-General Anand Satyanand (2006-2011, of Indian descent).

"New Zealand is the place where Nikhil Ravishankar can become the CEO of Air New Zealand. Where Anand Satyanand can become the Governor-General. Where the cricket team can have Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, and Ajaz Patel; such talents can get opportunities," he said.

He also mentioned that New Zealand is the place where Indian cities have "also been given respect in the roads".

"Somewhere there is Khandala, not the Bollywood one, somewhere there is Bombay Hills, somewhere there is Coromandel, Calcutta Street, Delhi Crescent, Amritsar Street -- there are so many such names. Living here, you all have become Kiwis completely," he added.

Prime Minister Modi expressed pride in New Zealand's appreciation for the Indian diaspora.

"Whenever I met New Zealand's leadership, they always speak highly of you all, which makes me proud," he added.

During this, alongside his New Zealand counterpart, Christopher Luxon, PM Modi highlighted that he has brought with him the best wishes of 140 crore Indians and that it is his "great fortune" to become the first Indian PM in 40 years to visit New Zealand.

The Prime Minister mentioned that the India-New Zealand relationship is built on cherished memories, enduring friendship, shared values and a common commitment.

--IANS

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