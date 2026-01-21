KIWG 2026: Haryana on top with a pair of figure skating gold medals; Kerala, Uttarakhand bag one each

Leh (Ladakh), Jan 21 (IANS) The first gold medal of Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) 2026 was decided at the Nawang Dorjan Stobdan (NDS) Stadium in Leh, Ladakh, on Wednesday. Of the four decided, all in figure skating, Haryana bagged two gold medals, while Uttarakhand and Kerala bagged one each. Haryana is on top of the standings with five medals overall, including 1 silver and two bronze.

Figure skating made its debut in the Ladakh leg of the Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) 2026. An Olympic event known for its grace and poise, 20 figure skaters from five states and two Union Territories took part in two categories – novice free skating and advanced short programme. The first gold was won by Hiya Adlakha of Haryana, while Stanzin Khando and Tenzin Kunzin, both from Ladakh, won silver and bronze.

Hiya, 15-year-old, was raised in a sports-loving family. Her mother is an international gymnastics judge. Hiya chose a demanding and often solitary sport like figure skating.

Frequently training alone due to limited coaching resources, Hiya was selected for an Olympic Council of Asia training camp in China and won a national gold medal in 2025. Competing in the Intermediate Novice category globally, Hiya continues to chase her dream of representing India at World Cups and the Olympics.

The performances of the figure skaters were judged on three aspects: composition, presentation, and skating skills. The skaters were evaluated by a referee and a technical controller, both from Taipei.

The Khelo India Winter Games is conducted by the Youth Services and Sports department of Ladakh in association with the Sports Authority of India. The technical conduct is overseen by the National Sports Federations.

Adarsh Singh Rawat won the novice boys' gold, but it was the performance of the advanced boys and girls that was much anticipated. Haryana’s Gauri Rai, dressed in her turquoise blue attire, won the gold medal, but in terms of quality, Kerala’s Abhijith Amal Raj was far superior to the others in all three aspects of the sport. There were nine competitors in the advanced boys section.

Gauri, a class XII student of Manav Rachna International School in Gurugram, clearly showed her experience at the NDS Stadium in Leh. She has 10 national medals and has represented India.

“This gold medal is not just a win for me, it is a reward for years of discipline, early mornings, falls on ice, and never giving up. Every competition teaches me something new, and this victory motivates me to work even harder for my country,” she told SAI Media.

"When I am on ice, I feel fearless and free. I dream of representing India on the biggest global platforms and inspiring young girls to believe that with dedication, even the coldest ice can turn dreams into reality.”

To young boys and girls taking part in figure skating, Gauri said: “Believe in yourself, respect your coaches and parents, and stay focused. Success comes to those who are patient, consistent, and honest with their hard work.”

Ice hockey, Ladakh’s favourite sport, continued to draw huge and vociferous crowds. The men’s group B match between Ladakh and ITBP was a thriller. Hosts Ladakh won 3-1 in a contest that saw plenty of body play. Stanzin Angchol scored in the opening minute to put Ladakh ahead as the match became a test of speed, skills, and force.

In the 10th minute of the second period, ITBP equalised through Nawang Zangpo. ITBP were a man down at that stage, and Zangpo’s goal injected fresh energy into the policemen.

The third period was hotly contested, with both goals coming under attack. But Ladakh scored two goals from Tsering Angchuk in the third period to emerge convincing winners.

