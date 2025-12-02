KIUG 2025: Chandigarh University’s Tanya Choudhary breaks meet record to clinch hammer throw gold

Jaipur, Dec 1 (IANS) Chandigarh University’s Tanya Choudhary broke her own meet and All India University (AIU) record to clinch the women’s hammer throw gold medal while Jain University’s Keerthana and Shivaji University’s Rushiprasad Desai were crowned the fastest women and men athletes in the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) Rajasthan 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday.

The fifth edition of KIUG 2025 is being held across seven cities in Rajasthan. A whopping 4448 athletes from 222 Universities are competing in 23 medal disciplines. The Games are being held under the aegis of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in collaboration with the Rajasthan State Sports Council and are being hosted by Poornima University.

Hangzhou Asian Games participant Tanya Choudhary hurled the hammer to 64.29m, improving her own All India University record to complete a hat-trick of KIUG medals. Tanya also held the earlier KIUG meet record of 60.61m. Haqikat Kaur Grewa of Panjab University took the silver with an effort of 51.90m, while Punjabi University’s Aman Deep Kaur’s throw of 45.06m was enough for her to take the bronze.

“I was targeting the national record, but things didn’t go as planned. But I am still happy to win my third consecutive Khelo India University Games gold,” Grewa told SAI Media.

Chandigarh University also bagged a gold medal in women’s shot put with Shiksha clearing a distance of 15 metres. Chandigarh University are now fourth in the overall standing with 13 gold. Guru Nanak Dev University continue to lead the standings with 30 gold, 10 silver, and 12 bronze.

In the evening session, Keerthana won Jain University’s first gold medal outside the swimming pool when she sprinted to women’s 100m gold with a time of 11.94s. Teena Pareek of Lovely Professional University (12.18s) and Samriti Jamwal of Himachal Pradesh University (12.21s) took home silver and bronze, respectively.

Rushiprasad Desai of Shivaji University clinched the men’s 100m gold with a time of 10.53s, with Laukik Melge of Savitribai Phule Pune University (10.59s) and Jai Bhoir of Somaiya Vidyavihar (10.86s) winning the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Earlier, Busra Khan, representing Rabindranath Tagore, was the first gold medallist in track and field events, winning the women’s 5000m, clocking 18:15.27. Pawara Rink Dhany of Kavayitri Bahinabai University took the silver, clocking 18.20.52.

In men’s 5000m, Trilok Kumar of Lalit Narayan Mithila University clinched the gold after clocking 15:06.16, while Gaurav Yadav of Deen Dayal Upadhayay University took the silver with 15:49.23.

At the Poornima University football ground, Guru Nanak University set up a summit clash against Chaudhary Bansilal University, Bhiwani, in the women’s category. In the semifinals, Guru Nanak Dev University defeated Lovely Professional University 2-1, while Chaudhary Bansilal University got the better of Guru Jambheshwar University 1-0.

RESULTS:

ATHLETICS

Women

100m: Gold – Keerthana (Jain University) 11.94s; Silver – Teena Pareek (LPU) 12.18s; Bronze – Samriti Jamwal (Himachal Pradesh University) 12.21s

400m: Gold – Manisha (Kurukshetra University) 59.54s

5000m: Gold – Bushra Khan (Rabindranath Tagore University) 18:15.27s; Silver – Rinkee Pawara (Kaviyatri Bahinabai North Maharashtra University) 18:20.52s

Long Jump: Gold – Deepanshi Singh (Dr Ram Manohar Lohia University) 6.20m; Silver – Shridevika VS (Mangalore University) 6.05m; Bronze – Nimisha (LPU) 5.54m

Shot Put: Gold – Shiksha (Chandigarh University) 15.00m; Silver – Jaskanwal Kaur (Punjabi University) 14.95m; Bronze – Simranjeet Kaur (Guru Kashi University) 13.89m

Hammer 4kg: Gold – Tanya Choudhary (Chandigarh University) 64.29m (Meet record); Silver – Haqikat Kaur Grewa (Panjab University) 51.90m; Bronze – Aman Deep Kaur (Punjabi University, Patiala) 45-.06m

Men

100m: Gold—Rushiprasad Desai (Shivaji University) 10.53s; Silver –Laukik Melge (SPPU) 10.59s; Bronze – Jai Bhoir (Somaiya Vidyavihar) 10.86s

400m: Gold – SM Akash Raj (Madurai Kamraj University 47.48s; Silver – Abhimanyu P (Annamalai University) 48.94s

5000m: Gold – Trilok Kumar (Lalit Narayan Mithila University); Silver – Gaurav Yadav (Deen Dayal Upadhayay University)

Discus Throw: Gold – Nagendra Annappa Naik (Mangalore University) 53.28m; Silver – Arvind Sharma (University of Madras) 50.91m; Bronze – Harnoor Singh Sandhu (GNDU) 48.09m

Pole Vault: Gold – Reegan Ganesan (University of Madras) 4.95m; Silver – Avneesh Kumar (LPU) 4.90m; Bronze – Aman Singh (Mangalore University) 4.50m

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Women: Gold – VELS Institute of Science and Advanced Studies (TN); Silver – Karpagram Academy of Higher Education; Bronze – SRM University

Men: Gold – SRM University; Silver – Goa University; Bronze – Karpagram Academy of Higher Education

FOOTBALL

Women: Guru Nanak Dev University bt Lovely Professional University 2-1; Chaudhary Bansilal University Bhiwani bt Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar 1-0.

HOCKEY (semifinal)

Women: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology bt Guru Nanak Dev University bt 2-2 (3-2); ITM University bt Maharshee Dayanand University 5-1

TABLE TENNIS (Group stage)

Men: Chitkara University bt Jadhavpur University 3-0; University of Madras bt Maharaja Krishakumarsinhgji Bhavnagar University 3-0; Chandigarh University bt Osmania University 3-0; University of Calcutta bt Jain University 3-2

