KITG Day 3: Manikanta helps Karnataka become first state to win over 10 gold medals, Chhattisgarh add one silver and two bronze

Raipur, March 27 (IANS) Karnataka extended their lead at the top of the medals tally with yet another dominant showing at the international swimming pool, while hosts Chhattisgarh had their best day in the first Khelo India Tribal Games (KITG) 2026 so far, winning one silver and two bronze medals here in Raipur on Friday.

The strapping Manikanta L. once again led the charge as the Karnataka swimmer added two gold and silver to his individual tally. Karnataka ended Day 3 with 13 gold, 5 silver, and one bronze. Odisha are second with six gold, two silver, and nine bronze medals, while Assam are third with two gold, four silver, and two bronze medals. Chhattisgarh is joint seventh with Tripura with six medals each – three silvers and as many bronze.

For Chhattisgarh, Anushka Bhagat grabbed her third silver medal of the Games, this time in women’s 50m breaststroke, Nikhil Xalco won his second bronze medal in men’s 50m breaststroke, while Nyasa Paikra joined them on the podium list with a bronze medal in 100m butterfly.

In all, 30 states and Union Territories are participating in the inaugural edition of the Khelo India Tribal Games (KITG) that is witnessing close to 3800 participants compete in nine sports disciplines. A whopping 106 gold medals are on offer across archery, athletics, football, hockey, swimming, weightlifting, and wrestling, while traditional sports like Mallakhamb and Kabaddi are the demonstration sports.

After three days of competition, 14 states have won at least one medal, while six of them have won at least one gold. Arunachal Pradesh and Maharashtra also opened their gold medal account on Friday, with Anai Wangsu clinching the women’s 58kg gold in weightlifting for the North Eastern state, while Tanvi Dhurve bagged the women’s 100m butterfly gold.

Tanvi became the first swimmer who is not from Karnataka or Odisha to stand at the top of the podium when she stopped the clock at 1:23.65s, almost nine seconds ahead of second-placed Shristi Verma of Madhya Pradesh. Nyasa Paikra of Chhattisgarh finished third with a time of 1:47.62s.

“I have been swimming for the past eight years, inspired by my family. My father, Sukhdev, was an international open water swimmer, and my brother, Sarthak, is a gold medallist in water polo nationals, and I am very happy that I have also won a Khelo India medal,” said Nagpur-based Tanvi, who just recently appeared for her 10th standard exam.

Karnataka’s Meghanjali then clinched her third gold medal of the Games with a 38.23s time in women’s 50m Breaststroke, with Anushka Bhagat finishing second with a time of 39.57s. This was the third time that the top spot eluded Anushka in three days, but the local favourite was overall happy with the way she has been performing in the Khelo India Tribal Games.

In the men’s event, Manikanta continued to shuttle between races and the victory ceremonies as he began the day with gold medals in 50m Breaststroke and 100m Butterfly before it looked like the toll of the races got to him.

In the final race of the day, Manikanta’s teammate Dhoonesh N pipped him to the finish line in the 50m freestyle. Dhoonesh, who had won the 200m freestyle gold on the opening day of the Games, stopped the clock at 25.75s while Manikanta only managed a time of 26.38s.

In the weightlifting competition, Anai Wangsu of Arunachal Pradesh lifted a total of 169 kg to win the gold in the women’s 58kg category, while Odisha’s Bidu Smita Bhoi bagged the women’s 63kg gold with a total lift of 195kg.

Richin Chongruju then doubled Arunachal Pradesh’s gold medal tally by winning the men’s 79kg competition with a total lift of 269kg, while Mizoram took the silver and bronze through Lalfakawma (Mizoram) 265kg; Bronze – Jacob Vanlatluanga (Mizoram) 250kg.

RESULTS

FOOTBALL

Women:

Group A: Jharkhand bt Assam 9-1

Group B: Gujarat bt Andhra Pradesh 25-0

SWIMMING

Women:

100m Butterfly: Gold – Tanvi Dhurve (Maharashtra) 1:23.65s; Silver – Shristi Verma (Madhya Pradesh) 1:32.94s; Bronze – Nyasa Paikra (Chhattisgarh) 1:47.62s

50m Breaststroke: Gold – Meghanjali (Karnataka) 38.23s; Silver – Anushka Bhagat (Chhattisgarh) 39.57s; Bronze – Priya Oraon (Jharkhand) 40.83s

50m Freestyle: Gold – Meghanjali (Karnataka) 31.64s; Silver – Tiluttam Jamatia (Tripura) 31.76s; Bronze – Verem Nongsiej (Meghalaya) 31.85s

Men:

100m Butterfly: Gold – Manikanta L (Karnataka) 59.94s; Silver – Firmino Emon Lalung (Assam) 1:00.46s; Bronze – Riyaj Tripura (Tripura) 1:04.02s

50m Breaststroke: Gold – Manikanta L (Karnataka) 31.08s; Silver – Palash Thakur (Maharashtra) 32.13s; Bronze – Nikhil Xalco (Chhattisgarh) 32.93s

50m Freestyle: Gold – Dhoonesh N (Karnataka) 25.75s: Silver – Manikanta L (Karnataka) 26.38s; Bronze – Firmino Emon Lalung (Assam) 26.58s

WEIGHTLIFTING

Women:

58kg: Gold – Anai Wangsu (Arunachal Pradesh) 169kg; Silver – Mina Santa (Odisha) 165kg; Bronze – Mina Singh (Odisha) 161kg

63kg: Gold – Bidu Smita Bhoi (Odisha) 195kg; Silver – Boni Mangkhya (Arunachal Pradesh) 193kg; Bronze – Dunkham Seng Turung (Assam) 161kg

Men:

71kg: Gold – Mh Silvan Beihrothatlo (Mizoram) 281kg; Silver – Manjunath Marati (Karnataka) 270kg; Bronze – Tayar Ronik (Arunachal Pradesh) 255kg

79kg: Gold – Richin Chongruju (Arunachal Pradesh); Silver -- Lalfakawma (Mizoram) 265kg; Bronze – Jacob Vanlatluanga (Mizoram) 250kg.

--IANS

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