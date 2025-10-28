October 28, 2025 4:30 PM हिंदी

King shares how he navigates path between creating music, and it becoming ultimate cult

King shares how he navigates path between creating music, and it becoming ultimate cult

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Singer-songwriter King, who is known for viral hits like ‘Maan Meri Jaan’, ‘Tu Jaana Na Piya’, ‘Tu Aake Dekhle’, and others, has shared how he navigates the time between making a music, and the song turning a cult later much later in time.

The singer spoke with IANS during the promotional run of his new streaming music reality show ‘I-popstar’, on which he serves as one of the mentors.

Talking about how he fuels his passion, while waiting for the song to become a big hit, he told IANS, “It's an open space. Suppose I made a song. Let's talk about the song, Tu Aake Dekhi Leki. I released it in September, I don't remember the year. I think it was around 2021. I dropped it in September. And after 7-8 months, it became a hit. Now, I didn’t know what was going to happen after 7-8 months. So, I was working on my music as a routine. So, the navigation is to put your head down and keep doing your work. A song finds its place. It chooses its time. It's all about that. You just make it. It travels according to itself”.

He further mentioned, “Yes, you should be smart with your work. No artiste is that stupid. They know what they're making. But they don't know what's going to happen. This is honesty. I recently dropped one project called ‘Shayad Koi Na Sune’. And those songs, if they're released in a different way, with a different packaging, they'll work differently. But my aim was to name an EP as ‘Shayad Koi Na Sune’. And it went like that. When you listen to the songs, it's so personal. And you'll think, why isn't everyone listening to these songs? It happens sometimes when you have different things in different places”.

“That's just a small way for me to show that when you put different things in a different room, no matter how good the thing is, it doesn't hit like that. And the life of those songs is 20 years. I can say this now. I can perform them till old age”, he added.

‘I-popstar’ is available to stream on ‘Amazon MX Player’.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Chest X-rays inadequate to detect asymptomatic TB among household contacts: The Lancet

Chest X-rays inadequate to detect asymptomatic TB among household contacts: The Lancet

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's shooter pleads guilty during trial (Representational image)

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's shooter pleads guilty during trial

'I'm probably going to get squeezed out', says Beau Webster on his Ashes chances

'I'm probably going to get squeezed out', says Beau Webster on his Ashes chances

Malaika Arora gets roasted by son Arhaan Khan over birthday look, compares to 'Despicable Me 2' character

Malaika Arora gets roasted by son Arhaan Khan over birthday look, compares to 'Despicable Me 2' character

‘Habit of imaginary confusion’: BJP slams INDIA Bloc over SIR 2.0

‘Habit of imaginary confusion’: BJP slams INDIA Bloc over SIR 2.0

Champions Showdown: Gukesh takes calm revenge on Nakamura after controversial king-throwing gesture

Champions Showdown: Gukesh takes calm revenge on Nakamura after controversial king-throwing gesture

Shivam Khajuria shares how upcoming track on 'Anupamaa’ is at crossroads for him personally

Shivam Khajuria shares how upcoming track on 'Anupamaa’ is at crossroads for him personally

Australian conditions will benefit Suryakumar’s batting style: Abhishek Nayar

Australian conditions will benefit Suryakumar’s batting style: Abhishek Nayar

‘The Modi Story: Reflections on Leadership and Life’ goes on sale, maps PM Modi’s public life of 5 decades

‘The Modi Story: Reflections on Leadership and Life’ goes on sale, maps PM Modi’s public life of 5 decades

Sensex, Nifty end lower amid volatile trade

Sensex, Nifty end lower amid volatile trade