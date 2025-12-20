King Charles to witness Gurinder Chadha's 'Christmas Karma' this Christmas

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha is on cloud nine right now as King Charles will be watching her movie "Christmas Karma" as part of his Christmas celebration in Sandringham.

Not just that, Chadha also got the opportunity to meet King Charles, who told the director that he is looking forward to seeing the drama.

Chadha took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a video of her meeting the King.

Expressing her delight, she penned on the photo-sharing app,"Whoo hoo. HRH The King will be watching @christmaskarmamovie this Christmas in Sandringham. I am delighted a Print of my film was requested. We had the pleasure of meeting @kingcharlesuk who told me he was looking forward to it (sic)."

Chadha revealed that King Charles even asked if she was a good director.

"It is a vision of Britain that he thoroughly endorses though our charity work with @thebritishasiantrust of which he is patron. He met Freddie Marshal our Tiny tim who has NF1 and spike to HRH about his charity work to bring attention to the condition. He asked @leo.suter our compassionate Bob Cratchit if I was a good director. He likes to pull my leg when we meet! AND for all the wonderful comments we have received and reports of dancing in theatres and audiences breaking into applause at the end of screenings. My film is about finding hope and happiness for my kids and their friends who are so troubled with the world around them. At this time charity and empathy mark the festive season for me. @christmaskarmamovie is in cinemas and also available on all streaming platforms. I wish you all Happy holidays to you and yours," she added.

Starring Kunal Nayyar, Leo Suter, Charithra Chandran, Pixie Lott, Danny Dyer, Boy George, Hugh Bonneville, Billy Porter, and Eva Longoria, "Christmas Karma" reached the audience on November 14.

