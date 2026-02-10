Kim Kardashian tries some fun tricks with sister Khloe, Kylie says 'I love us'

Los Angeles, Feb 10 (IANS) Reality star Kim Kardashian enjoyed a fun night in with her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Kylie took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video of herself trying some fun tricks from the internet with Kim and Khloe.

The clip showed Khloe attempting to lift Kim and Kylie on her legs, just like shown in a social media video.

However, when they fail even after multiple attempts, Khloe playfully starts pulling Kim.

We could also see Kim and Khloe embracing in a hug while lying on the floor, creating some precious moments during a fun night full of laughter.

Sharing the hilarious video with her Insta Family, Kylie declared her love for her siblings in the caption, saying, "love us @kimkardashian @khloekardashian (sic)."

Moreover, Khloe also uploaded the clip on her handle, along with the caption, "A normal night for us".

Kim and her sisters know how to make headlines one way or the other.

Recently, Kim revealed that she has not stepped into a grocery store in more than a decade.

Going by a report in ‘Female First UK’, she stated that she does not plan to visit a supermarket anytime soon and will only go to them in the US if they gave her the VIP treatment and shut down the store just for her.

Talking to Khloe during her podcast ‘Khloe In Wonderland’, Kim said, "I feel like we went to Erewhon on our show like six years ago but before that maybe 12 years. It's probably been like 15 years”.

The report in ‘Female First UK’, further claims that Kim has requested Ralph's, the oldest major supermarket chain in the U.S. to let her have free reign of their store.

“I’ve been begging Ralph’s. Despite not stepping foot in a food store, Kim does go to the shopping mall with her eldest child. She said: “I go to the mall all the time, with North," she shared.

--IANS

pm/