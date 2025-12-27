December 27, 2025 5:17 PM हिंदी

Killed six Pakistani soldiers in two attacks, claims Balochistan Liberation Front

Quetta, Dec 27 (IANS) The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) on Saturday claimed responsibility for two separate attacks in Balochistan’s Ormara and Surab regions that killed six Pakistani soldiers.

The Baloch Republican Guards (BRG) separately said it carried out a grenade attack on police in the province’s Kachhi district.

In a media statement issued on Friday, BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch said the BLF fighters opened fire on a joint Pakistan’s Frontier Corps (FC) and police checkpoint in Surab Bazaar on the evening of December 25, resulting in the deaths of two FC personnel and injuries to three others.

The group said its fighters on the same day launched an attack on a Pakistani military camp in the Basol area of Ormara, The Balochistan Post reported

The statement added that a BLF sniper team initially shot and killed a Pakistani soldier stationed at the camp’s security post, after which another squad launched an assault minutes later with rocket-propelled grenades and heavy weapons. The group claimed three more personnel were killed, while several others sustained injuries.

According to the BLF, Pakistani forces “opened machine-gun fire and launched mortars in different directions” in retaliation, adding that its fighters withdrew safely after completion of the operation.

It stressed that the organisation would “continue the struggle until the mission of our martyrs is fulfilled.”

In a separate statement, the Baloch Republican Guards (BRG) claimed that it launched a grenade attack on police personnel in Dhadar city of Kachhi district, on Friday.

BRG spokesperson Dostain Baloch said its fighters used a hand grenade to target a police position, resulting in “casualties and material losses” to what the group called “occupying forces.” He asserted that such attacks would continue “until the freedom of Balochistan.”

People from Balochistan are currently fighting for their independence from Pakistan.

Various human rights organisations of Balochistan have time and again highlighted the repression by Pakistani forces in the province, which includes violent raids on the homes of Baloch leaders and civilians, unlawful arrests, enforced disappearances, the 'kill and dump' policy, detention under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, and the filing of fabricated police cases.

--IANS

scor/as

