Kichcha Sudeep trashes rumours claiming he may play antagonist in Simbu's 'Arasan'

Chennai, Oct 11 (IANS) Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep has now trashed rumours doing the rounds on social media that claimed that he was a front runner to play the antagonist in director Vetrimaran's upcoming Tamil film 'Arasan', featuring actor Simbu in the lead.

Kichcha Sudeep jokingly replied to a post put out by a handle on X that claimed that Sudeep and Upendra were the front runners to play the antagonist in Simbu's film with Vetrimaaran.

The actor gently dismissed the rumours, by asking the handle to change its sources.

Meanwhile, reliable sources in the industry claim that the makers of 'Arasan' are considering casting actress Samantha or Keerthy Suresh as the female lead in the film.

IANS has learnt from sources that the unit is currently in talks with actress Samantha for the role.

It was only recently that the makers announced the title of the film as 'Arasan'.

Producer Kalaipuli S Thanu, whose V Creations is producing the film, took to his X timeline to make the announcement.

He wrote in Tamil,"Aalapirandha Arasan, Vetriyudan Silambarasan. #VetriMaaran @SilambarasanTR_ #STR49 #SilambarasanTR #VCreations47 #ARASAN. (The king who was born to rule! Victorious Silambarasan!)."

The producer also shared the poster of the film which showed a man holding a machete in his hand with his hand placed on the carrier of a bicycle.

The film title's announcement has put to rest any rumours about the film being shelved.

It may be recalled that IANS had reported earlier that the film was definitely on and that contrary to speculation, the film had not been shelved. The announcement on Tuesday came on the heels of some news reports that had claimed that the film had been shelved because of financial trouble.

The rumours began doing the rounds after there were alleged financial hurdles and external pressure to drop the project. However, sources had told IANS that the film's shooting would definitely happen and that Silambarasan TR had opted for a profit-sharing model instead of upfront remuneration.

Vetrimaran's film with Simbu will also feature Andrea Jeremiah, Samuthirakani, and Kishore in key roles.

It may be recalled that director Vetrimaran had recently put an end to all the speculation surrounding the second part of his eagerly-awaited film 'Vada Chennai'. Vetri Maran had said that his next film would feature Simbu in the lead but that this would not be Vada Chennai 2 as was being speculated in some sections of the media. He made it clear that however, the story of this film would be set in the world of 'Vada Chennai'.

In an interview to his own YouTube channel some months ago, Vetrimaran had given details about 'Arasan' saying, "My next film is to be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu and will feature Simbu in the lead."

Dismissing the speculation that this film with Simbu was 'Vada Chennai 2', Vetri Maran had said, "There is a lot of speculation if this will be 'Vada Chennai 2'. I want to clear that speculation as well. This is not 'Vada Chennai 2'. What Dhanush acts in will be 'Vada Chennai 2'. However, this story will also be set in the world of 'Vada Chennai', which means certain aspects of that world will be there in this story as well. This story will also be in a similar timeline."

