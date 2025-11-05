Khushi Kapoor feels 'grateful, happy and hopeful' as she turns 25

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Newbie actress Khushi Kapoor turned 25 years old on Wednesday, and her milestone birthday was filled with fun, friends, and lots of cake.

Khushi took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded some joyful moments from her lovely birthday bash.

Posing in a pink silk nightwear, Khushi was seen posing against a pink-themed decor with 25 and 'Happy Birthday Khushi' written on it, along with a large pile of balloons.

In another photo from the post, the 'Nadaaniyan' actress was seen holding a glass of wine in one hand while cuddling with her furry friend.

All of Khushi's buddies who attended the celebration were also seen wearing pink attire - making it a theme party.

Khushi was also seen posing for an adorable selfie with actress Shanaya Kapoor.

One of the snaps had the birthday girl smiling as she wiped off the cake from her nose.

Khushi further posted an image of her birthday menu that included Hummus bouquet, Buratta papdi chaat, Brie Bao, Caviar Blinis, Lob Spiring Rolls, and Buffalo Chicks.

"25 (white heart emoji) feeling grateful, happy and hopeful (Smiling face with kisses and red heart emoji) (sic)," Khushi captioned the post.

Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavana Pandey also reacted to the post with lovely wishes.

Coming to her work, after "The Archies", "Nadaaniyan", and "Loveyapa", Khushi is believed to be gearing up for the sequel of her late mother Sridevi's 2017 release "Mom", where she will be seen sharing the screen space with 'Scoop' actress Karishma Tanna for the first time.

Made under the direction of Girish Kohli, the sequel is expected to explore a new narrative while keeping in tune with the theme of justice and resilience set by the original drama.

The film is being produced by Khushi's filmmaker father, Boney Kapoor, who also backed "Mom".

According to the reports, "Mom 2" went on the floors just after Diwali, on October 26 this year.

--IANS

pm/