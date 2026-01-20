January 20, 2026 10:05 AM हिंदी

Khushi Kapoor embraces her ‘health, wellness and padel era’

Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Actress Khushi Kapoor is clearly prioritising fitness and self-care as she steps into what she calls her “health, wellness and padel era”.

Taking to Instagram, the actress offered a glimpse into her current routine, highlighting her growing focus on physical well-being and an active lifestyle. She shared a string of images and videos featuring herself with her padel partner, Anjini Dhawan.

In one of the clips, Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister is seen undergoing cryotherapy, while another shows her performing hip thrusts with heavy weights.

“In my health, wellness and padel era,” Khushi, who is the daughter of late star Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, wrote as the caption.

Khushi made her student acting debut in the student short film Speak Up, playing Naina in New York Film Academy (NYFA). In 2023, she made her Hindi film debut with The Archies, portraying Betty Cooper. In 2025, she had her first theatrical release opposite Junaid Khan in the romantic comedy Loveyapa, a remake of the Tamil film Love Today.

As it was her third filming experience, she stated that she felt significantly more confident in her abilities compared to her first project.

She next starred in Dharmatic Entertainment's romantic comedy Nadaaniyan opposite debutant Ibrahim Ali Khan, for Netflix. Directed by Shauna Gautam, the film also stars Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj.

It tells the story of a privileged South Delhi schoolgirl who hires a boyfriend to exact revenge on her family and classmates.’

She will reportedly star in the second installment of the 2017 film “Mom,” starring the late Sridevi.

The 2017 action thriller film was directed by Ravi Udyawar. The film stars Sridevi as a vigilante who sets out to avenge her stepdaughter after she is raped at a party. The film co-stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna, and Pakistani actors Sajal Aly and Adnan Siddiqui.

