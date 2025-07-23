July 23, 2025 9:01 PM हिंदी

‘Khelo Bharat Niti 2025’ will cut India's dependency on sport goods imports: Report

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Union Cabinet's approval of ‘Khelo Bharat Niti 2025’ will unlock substantial economic value by building new startups and boosting domestic manufacturing, a report said on Wednesday.

India now exports 60 per cent of its sporting goods. While the global sports industry contributes approximately $600 billion annually, India’s current share remains modest, and even moderate progress on this front could unlock substantial economic and social value.

“The policy promotes innovation through startups, encourages CSR investments, supports domestic manufacturing, and fosters public-private partnerships," credit rating agency CareEdge Ratings said in the report.

The Cabinet's approval of ‘Khelo Bharat Niti 2025’ (National Sports Policy – 2025) will position India as a global sports leader, with aspirations for the 2036 Olympic Games. Replacing the 2001 policy, this initiative will stimulate growth in the sports goods manufacturing sector and enhance business opportunities for companies in the industry, the report added.

The policy will incorporate return on investment (ROI) considerations for private entities, making their involvement in sports development both attractive and sustainable. Integrating sports equipment manufacturing sector with national schemes such as “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” will be emphasised to create better sports infrastructure, job opportunities, and enhance product quality and market competitiveness.

“Khelo Bharat Niti 2025 will boost demand for sports equipment across various disciplines. The sports goods manufacturing sector in India will benefit from the expansion of sports infrastructure in both urban and rural areas,” said Puneet Kansal, Director, CareEdge Ratings.

This expansion would enable companies in the industry to generate higher revenue with increased capacity. Also, new manufacturing hubs are expected to flourish in the medium-term to cater to the expected increase in demand for the industry, he mentioned.

The Indian sports equipment manufacturing market is witnessing healthy growth, driven by factors such as rising disposable incomes, urbanisation, and government initiatives promoting sports participation. The expansion of e-commerce platforms, which makes sports equipment more accessible to consumers nationwide, further fuels the market, according to the report.

