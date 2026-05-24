Khan Saab on why old melodies continue to connect with younger audiences: It has a timeless soul

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Singer Khan Saab revealed why old melodies continue to connect with younger audiences despite the fact that they have not experienced the original era.

Talking exclusively to IANS, he said that the old music had a timeless soul, with immortal melodies.

He was asked, "Dhurandhar’s album strongly focuses on nostalgia and recreates classics. Why do you think old melodies continue to connect so deeply with younger audiences, even though they never experienced the original era?"

Claiming that such kind of music can never vanish, Khan Saab explained, "Music from earlier generations had a timeless soul. Whether it was Mohammed Rafi Sahab or Lata Ji, their era created immortal melodies. Such music can never disappear."

He further told IANS, "Trends will keep changing. Today’s music will also become old one day, and newer styles will emerge after that. The presentation changes with every generation, but the essence of music remains the same."

"In our industry, only the plating changes; the ingredients remain the same. But one thing will never die — Sufi music. Inshallah, Sufi music will always live on," concluded Khan Saab.

The singer was further questioned, “Aari Aari was originally a huge hit by Bombay Rockers and is deeply connected with people’s nostalgia. While recreating it for Dhurandhar, did you feel the pressure of the original version and audience expectations?"

Khan Saab responded to this, saying, "Honestly, I would not call it pressure. When the team approached me, I focused more on understanding the composition and the feel of the song. I have immense respect and love for Bombay Rockers, and I stay in touch with them as well."

However, he confessed that before the film, he was not very familiar with the song.

"When I went to dub another track, Shashwat Bhai told me that my Punjabi folk touch would suit this composition perfectly. He asked me to create a scratch version. I recorded it very quickly. They guided me line by line, and within a few minutes, the scratch was done. Everything happened very naturally", shared Khan Saab.

--IANS

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