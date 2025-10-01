Maharashtra: Khadi craze grips Nalasopara ahead of Gandhi Jayanti

Nalasopara (Maharashtra), Oct 1 (IANS) As the nation gears up to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti, the Jai Hind Khadi Bhandar, located near Central Park in Nalasopara (East), Maharashtra, is witnessing an enthusiastic rush of customers.

A special 20 pc discount on Khadi garments ahead of October 2 has drawn large crowds of Khadi lovers, turning the store into a hub of patriotic fervour.

Talking to IANS, the shop owner Sunil Kumar Singh said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to buy Khadi on October 2 has had a visible impact. Customers have been visiting in large numbers since October 1 to avoid the rush expected on Gandhi Jayanti.”

Customers at the store are not just shopping—they’re connecting with a deeper purpose. One customer, Manoj Yadav, said, “We’re not just buying clothes, we’re buying into an idea—Adopt Swadeshi, Save the Nation. Khadi isn’t just a fabric; it’s a symbol of self-reliance and national pride.”

Retailers believe that such initiatives will not only boost the Khadi industry but also strengthen the emotional and cultural connection people have with indigenous products. Jai Hind Khadi Bhandar currently offers a wide variety of traditional and modern Khadi wear, including kurtas, jackets, pyjamas, shirts, and pants. Many younger customers, too, are showing growing interest in Khadi, thanks to its eco-friendly appeal and cultural significance.

“It’s comfortable, stylish, and sustainable,” said a college student picking out a Khadi shirt. For the store, this rise in interest among the youth is a positive sign for the future of Khadi.

Aligned with the government’s ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign and the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the lively atmosphere at this Nalasopara store clearly shows that Khadi continues to live on—not just as a fabric, but as a movement.

