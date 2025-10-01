October 01, 2025 10:16 PM हिंदी

Maharashtra: Khadi craze grips Nalasopara ahead of Gandhi Jayanti

Maharashtra: Khadi craze grips Nalasopara ahead of Gandhi Jayanti

Nalasopara (Maharashtra), Oct 1 (IANS) As the nation gears up to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti, the Jai Hind Khadi Bhandar, located near Central Park in Nalasopara (East), Maharashtra, is witnessing an enthusiastic rush of customers.

A special 20 pc discount on Khadi garments ahead of October 2 has drawn large crowds of Khadi lovers, turning the store into a hub of patriotic fervour.

Talking to IANS, the shop owner Sunil Kumar Singh said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to buy Khadi on October 2 has had a visible impact. Customers have been visiting in large numbers since October 1 to avoid the rush expected on Gandhi Jayanti.”

Customers at the store are not just shopping—they’re connecting with a deeper purpose. One customer, Manoj Yadav, said, “We’re not just buying clothes, we’re buying into an idea—Adopt Swadeshi, Save the Nation. Khadi isn’t just a fabric; it’s a symbol of self-reliance and national pride.”

Retailers believe that such initiatives will not only boost the Khadi industry but also strengthen the emotional and cultural connection people have with indigenous products. Jai Hind Khadi Bhandar currently offers a wide variety of traditional and modern Khadi wear, including kurtas, jackets, pyjamas, shirts, and pants. Many younger customers, too, are showing growing interest in Khadi, thanks to its eco-friendly appeal and cultural significance.

“It’s comfortable, stylish, and sustainable,” said a college student picking out a Khadi shirt. For the store, this rise in interest among the youth is a positive sign for the future of Khadi.

Aligned with the government’s ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign and the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the lively atmosphere at this Nalasopara store clearly shows that Khadi continues to live on—not just as a fabric, but as a movement.

--IANS

brt/uk

LATEST NEWS

Nushrratt Bharuccha flaunts her carefree side, during her trip to the Niagara Falls

Nushrratt Bharuccha flaunts her carefree side, during her trip to the Niagara Falls

Ekler, Blackwell & Yarovyi script world records in 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo credit: SAI

WPAC 2025: Ekler, Blackwell & Yarovyi script world record (Ld)

'Festive booster': Centre releases tax devolution of Rs 1,01,603 crore to state govts

'Festive booster': Centre releases tax devolution of Rs 1,01,603 crore to state govts

Khadi lives on: Weavers of UP’s Mahoba carry forward Gandhi’s vision

Khadi lives on: Weavers of UP’s Mahoba carry forward Gandhi’s vision

MSP hike on rabi crops shows govt commitment: Farmers

MSP hike on rabi crops shows govt commitment: Farmers

Maharashtra: Khadi craze grips Nalasopara ahead of Gandhi Jayanti

Maharashtra: Khadi craze grips Nalasopara ahead of Gandhi Jayanti

PoK leader Shaukat Mir compares Pakistan’s army to ‘a witch bent on killing people’

PoK leader Shaukat Mir compares Pakistan’s army to ‘witch bent on killing people’

Bangladesh: Law Advisor Nazrul says no possibility of lifting ban on Awami League activities (File image)

Bangladesh: Law Advisor Nazrul says no possibility of lifting ban on Awami League activities

Bangladesh: EC directs NCP to choose symbol from official list amid demand for 'Shapla' (File image)

Bangladesh: EC directs NCP to choose symbol from official list amid demand for 'Shapla'

Yogesh Kathuniya stresses the importance of action, not words, after winning yet another silver medal in men's F56 discus throw at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi. Photo credit: SAI

WPAC 2025: Yogesh Kathuniya stresses the importance of action, not words, after yet another silver