December 23, 2025 5:12 PM हिंदी

Kevin Costner, producers sued for breach in contract

Kevin Costner, producers sued for breach in contract

Los Angeles, Dec 23 (IANS) Hollywood actor Kevin Costner, and producers of his upcoming Western film ‘Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2’ have been sued for breach of contract.

A company that lent costumes to the production of Kevin Costner's film, has the actor and producers, and is seeking more than $400,000, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The suit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday, December 22, alleges that Costner, 70, and his co-defendants, which include multiple entities connected with the ‘Horizon: An American Saga’, entered into an agreement with the Western Costume Leasing Company to provide "valuable costumes" for the film.

As per ‘People’, the complaint alleges that Costner and his co-defendants failed to make timely payments for the costumes, racking up a bill of $134,256.82.

The suit alleges that the producers of Horizon did "not dispute receipt of the costumes nor quality of them", as per the complaint.

It further alleges that the rented costumes were used in the film, and that the producers failed to pay multiple invoices. The lawsuit seeks more than $350,000 in damages, including the $134,256.82 in unpaid costume rentals and $150,000 in economic damages.

Western Costume Leasing Company also seeks $200,000 in attorney's fees and $40,000 in accrued interest on the bills. The lawsuit also seeks $100,000 in punitive damages, and "such further relief as the Court deems just and proper”, according to the filing.

‘Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 2’ is the second installment in Costner's Western epic film series, which stars Costner alongside Sienna Miller, Giovanni Ribisi and many others. After Chapter 1 disappointed at the box office, Chapter 2's theatrical release was postponed.

However, it was screened at the Venice International Film Festival in September 2025 and the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in February. Chapter 1 also found success once it reached streaming platforms.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Cotton replaces Shimla’s winter postcard this season again (Photo: IANS)

Cotton replaces Shimla’s winter postcard this season again

Bangladesh: ICT formally charges former PM Hasina, 16 others (File image)

Bangladesh: ICT formally charges former PM Hasina, 16 others

Ananya Panday shares ‘Saath Samundar Paar’ video featuring father Chunky Panday, says ‘we love you papa’

Ananya Panday shares ‘Saath Samundar Paar’ video featuring Chunky Panday, says ‘we love you papa’

Thomas Rew named captain as England names U19 World Cup squad for the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup to be hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia from January 15, 2026. Photo credit: England Cricket

Thomas Rew named captain as England names U19 World Cup squad

Kevin Costner, producers sued for breach in contract

Kevin Costner, producers sued for breach in contract

IIT Delhi develops AI lab assistant that autonomously runs scientific experiments

IIT Delhi develops AI lab assistant that autonomously runs scientific experiments

Lankan leaders thank EAM Jaishankar for India's support 'when it mattered most'

Lankan leaders thank EAM Jaishankar for India's support 'when it mattered most'

‘Master of announcements’: Delhi LG on Kejriwal; blames AAP govt for bad air (Photo: IANS)

‘Master of announcements’: Delhi L-G on Kejriwal; blames previous AAP govt for bad air

WHO strongly recommends CD4 testing to identify advanced HIV disease

WHO strongly recommends CD4 testing to identify advanced HIV disease

Gujarat: VGRC to showcase Alang ship recycling yard’s achievements in past 40 years (Photo: @Bhupendrapbjp/X)

Gujarat: VGRC to showcase Alang ship recycling yard’s achievements in past 40 years