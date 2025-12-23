Kevin Costner, producers sued for breach in contract

Los Angeles, Dec 23 (IANS) Hollywood actor Kevin Costner, and producers of his upcoming Western film ‘Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2’ have been sued for breach of contract.

A company that lent costumes to the production of Kevin Costner's film, has the actor and producers, and is seeking more than $400,000, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The suit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday, December 22, alleges that Costner, 70, and his co-defendants, which include multiple entities connected with the ‘Horizon: An American Saga’, entered into an agreement with the Western Costume Leasing Company to provide "valuable costumes" for the film.

As per ‘People’, the complaint alleges that Costner and his co-defendants failed to make timely payments for the costumes, racking up a bill of $134,256.82.

The suit alleges that the producers of Horizon did "not dispute receipt of the costumes nor quality of them", as per the complaint.

It further alleges that the rented costumes were used in the film, and that the producers failed to pay multiple invoices. The lawsuit seeks more than $350,000 in damages, including the $134,256.82 in unpaid costume rentals and $150,000 in economic damages.

Western Costume Leasing Company also seeks $200,000 in attorney's fees and $40,000 in accrued interest on the bills. The lawsuit also seeks $100,000 in punitive damages, and "such further relief as the Court deems just and proper”, according to the filing.

‘Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 2’ is the second installment in Costner's Western epic film series, which stars Costner alongside Sienna Miller, Giovanni Ribisi and many others. After Chapter 1 disappointed at the box office, Chapter 2's theatrical release was postponed.

However, it was screened at the Venice International Film Festival in September 2025 and the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in February. Chapter 1 also found success once it reached streaming platforms.

--IANS

aa/