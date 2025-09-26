Kerala's Farook Higher Sec School lifts Subroto Cup junior boys (U17) title

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Takhellamba (20’) and Adikrishna (62’) scored as Farook Higher Secondary School, Kerala, clinched the Junior Boys (U17) title of the 64th Subroto Cup International Football Tournament as it defeated the Amenity Public School, CBSE 2-0, which was played at the Ambedkar Stadium here on Thursday.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh PVSM AVSM, Chief of the Air Staff and Chairman, Subroto Mukerjee Sports Education Society, presented the trophy to the winners along with Divyansh Singh Panwar, Olympian shooter, who was the Guest of Honour for the finals.

Speaking during the prize distribution, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh PVSM AVSM, said, “It has been a truly remarkable journey as we conclude the 64th edition of the Subroto Cup. This tournament has once again proven to be an incredible platform for nurturing young football talent. We have witnessed the emergence of several promising athletes this year, and I do not doubt that some of them will go on to represent India at the highest levels.

"I would like to congratulate not only the winners of the Junior Boys category but also the champions from the Junior Girls and Sub-Junior Boys categories. Each player has shown immense dedication, and we are committed to making next year's Subroto Cup even bigger and better. Together, we will continue to elevate the standards of grassroots football in India,” he said.

The winners received Rs. 5,00,000 while the runner-up received Rs. 3,00,000. The losing semi-finalists received Rs. 75,000 each, while the losing quarter-finalist teams received Rs. 40,000 each.

A total of 75 matches were played in this category of the Subroto Cup, which was played in four venues: the Delhi - Tejas Football Ground, Ambedkar Stadium, Pinto Park Football Ground, and Subroto Park Football Ground.

Betkuchi High School, Assam, emerged victorious in the Junior Girls (U-17) category, beating Nandajhar Adibashi Pashili High School, West Bengal, while Minerva Public School, CISCE, won the Sub-Junior Boys (U-15) category, beating Vidyachal International School, Muzaffarpur, Bihar, in the finals, which was held at Bengaluru.

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Best Player (Rs 40,000): Adikrishna, Farook Higher Sec School, Kerala

Best Goalkeeper (Rs 25,000): Shyam Chaudhary, Amenity Public School, CBSE

Best Coach (Rs 25,000): Suneer VP, Farook Higher Sec School, Kerala

Fair Play Award (Rs 50,000): Government Model Senior Secondary School, A&N

Best School (Rs 40,000): Amenity Public School, CBSE

