Kerala polls: Cash, sarees, and denials as Palakkad poll race hit by vote for inducement storm

Palakkad (Kerala), April 8 (IANS) With just hours to go for polling, Kerala's Palakkad Assembly constituency has been rocked by a series of allegations involving cash and material inducements, triggering swift intervention from election authorities and sharp political exchanges between rival fronts.

The controversy first erupted after the Congress released visuals purportedly showing BJP workers handing over cash to voters in Kannadi panchayat.

The footage, shot at Tharuvakkurissi, allegedly captures an elderly woman being given money shortly after NDA candidate Shobha Surendran and her team visited a nearby bereaved household.

Congress leaders claim that after offering condolences, members of the candidate’s entourage approached the neighbouring house, interacted with the woman, and handed over Rs 5,000.

The visuals, which surfaced on the eve of polling, put the BJP on the defensive, with the Congress and the UDF alleging a systematic attempt to influence voters through cash distribution.

Additional clips also appeared to show the candidate confronting those who filmed the episode, further intensifying the row.

However, in a twist that has added complexity to the issue, the elderly woman identified as Devu denied receiving any money from BJP workers, stating that the cash seen in her hand was her pension.

Her statement has injected an element of ambiguity into the controversy, even as political tempers continue to flare.

Even as the cash row unfolded, fresh visuals emerged from another part of the constituency, allegedly showing sarees being distributed to women.

Congress leaders said they have submitted complaints along with video evidence to election authorities, arguing that the distribution of goods constitutes a clear violation of electoral norms.

MP and former Palakkad MLA Shafi Parambil described the developments as a blatant violation of rules.

Referring to the recent campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the constituency, he said such incidents undermine the sanctity of the electoral process, while expressing confidence that voters would reject inducement tactics.

The Election Commission has moved quickly, seeking a report from the District Collector and deploying flying squads to probe the allegations.

Under the Representation of the People Act, offering cash or gifts to influence voters is a serious offence.

As Palakkad heads into polling, the focus has now shifted from campaign rhetoric to questions over electoral integrity, with authorities expected to verify the authenticity of the visuals and determine whether violations have indeed occurred.

--IANS

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