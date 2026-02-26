February 26, 2026 6:21 PM हिंदी

Kerala HC stays release of 'Kerala Story 2' for 15 days

Kochi Feb, 26 (IANS) In a significant development that has sent ripples through the film industry and political circles alike, the Kerala High Court on Thursday stayed the release of the controversial film "Kerala Story 2" for 15 days, just a day before its scheduled theatrical debut.

The film, which was slated for release on Friday, had already generated intense debate over its theme and portrayal of sensitive issues.

Petitioners had approached the High Court, contending that the content could potentially inflame communal tensions and disturb public order.

Taking note of the submissions, the court ordered an interim stay, effectively halting the release across theatres for the next two weeks.

The decision marks a major setback for the film’s producers, who had invested heavily in promotions and distribution arrangements.

Advance bookings in several centres are now expected to be cancelled or refunded, adding to the financial strain.

Industry observers point out that such last-minute judicial interventions can significantly impact a film’s commercial prospects, particularly when controversy forms part of its marketing momentum.

While the court has not delivered a final verdict on the merits of the case, the interim order suggests it found sufficient grounds to pause the release pending further examination.

The matter is expected to come up for a detailed hearing during the stay period.

The controversy surrounding "Kerala Story 2" mirrors the turbulence that accompanied its predecessor, with debates centring on creative freedom versus social responsibility.

Supporters argue that filmmakers must be allowed to explore difficult subjects, while critics maintain that artistic expression cannot come at the cost of social harmony.

For now, the spotlight shifts from cinema halls to the courtroom, where the fate of the film will be decided.

Whether the stay ultimately results in cuts, disclaimers, or a complete green signal remains to be seen, but the immediate impact is unmistakable: a high-profile release has been abruptly put on hold.

In Kerala, both the Left and the Congress have been attacking the film.

--IANS

sg/vd

