Kerala Governor lays wreath at mortal remains of former Kenyan PM on behalf of PM Modi

Kochi, Oct 16 (IANS) Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday paid homage to former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, who passed away in the state, on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Indian High Commission in Kenya said that the mortal remains of Odinga were flown from Kochi to Mumbai by a special Indian Air Force aircraft and were received by a high-level delegation from Kenya. It expressed solidarity with the family of the late leader and the government and people of Kenya.

In a statement shared on X, the High Commission stated: "Shri Rajendra V Arlekar Kerala Governor laid a wreath on behalf of PM Narendra Modi on the mortal remains of former Kenyan Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga, in the presence of his daughter Ms. Winnie Irmgard Odinga, the High Commissioner of Kenya in India, and senior officials from the Government of India and the State Government of Kerala."

"The mortal remains were flown from Kochi to Mumbai by a special Indian Air Force aircraft and were received by a high-level delegation from Kenya deputed by President William Samoei Ruto and headed by Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi. The Government and people of India stand in solidarity with the family of the late leader, and with the Government and people of Kenya in this moment of grief," it added.

Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi expressed grief over the demise of the former Kenyan Prime Minister, who passed away at the age of 80, in Koothattukulam, Kerala, after suffering a heart attack during his morning walk.

Referred to Odinga as a "cherished friend of India", PM Modi recalled their meeting during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Odinga, who was in the state for Ayurvedic treatment, collapsed suddenly and was rushed to Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital and Research Centre, but could not be revived. His body has been kept at Deva Matha Hospital, Koothattukulam.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend and former Prime Minister of Kenya, Mr Raila Odinga. He was a towering statesman and a cherished friend of India. I had the privilege of knowing him closely since my days as Chief Minister of Gujarat, and our association continued over the years."

"He had a special affection for India, our culture, values and ancient wisdom. This was reflected in his efforts to strengthen India-Kenya ties. He particularly admired Ayurveda and the traditional medicine systems of India, having witnessed their positive impact on his daughter's health. I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and to the people of Kenya in this hour of grief," he added.

Odinga arrived in Koothattukulam accompanied by his daughter and close family members.

He had been following a routine of morning walks and treatment sessions at the hospital.

Local authorities said the heart attack occurred around 6.30 a.m. during his walk, and he was brought to the hospital in critical condition.

A towering figure in Kenyan politics for over four decades, Odinga served as the country's Prime Minister from 2008 to 2013, during a crucial period of national reconciliation and constitutional reform.

Known for his fiery speeches and grassroots connections, he was a central figure in shaping modern Kenyan democracy.

He played a key role in the power-sharing agreement that ended the post-election violence of 2007–08, emerging as a national leader who advocated dialogue and reform.

Odinga was also a long-time opposition leader and head of the Orange Democratic Movement.

