Kerala Blasters confirm their participation in ISL 2026

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) Kerala Blasters FC have confirmed their participation in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026, scheduled to begin on February 14, the club said on Wednesday.

The league was in limbo ever since the talks between Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) and AIFF broke down, and the two could not decide on the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) with AIFF to operate the Indian Super League. FSDL refused to start the 2025-26 edition at the usual time because the MRA was set to expire on December 8, 2025, midway through the league, and there was no clarity over its renewal.

The ISL club decision comes after extensive discussion with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and associated stakeholders. The club also thanked the sports ministry for mediation in the matter and acknowledged the numerous questions raised over the issue.

"This decision has been taken after extensive discussions with the All India Football Federation and associated stakeholders. The Club thanks the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Hon. Sports Minister for the intervention and mediation in this matter. We know that there will be numerous questions, concerns, and we are in the process of addressing and gaining clarity on several of these issues ourselves."

Admitting that Indian football is going through significant change, the club said it will work for the benefit of the future of sports in the country.

"Indian football is undergoing a radical metamorphosis and will be subject to new economic, regulatory and sporting realities. The Blasters, will always prioritise safeguarding our present and work collaboratively with all the stakeholders to protect the future.

"The Club shall release further information in a coordinated manner through appropriate channels very shortly, once we have cemented our approach and once we have received clarity on certain issues at hand."

Earlier, sports minister Mandaviya emphasised that all the 14 clubs have agreed to play in the ISL this year, and all the details will be provided further on, including many of the tournament details, such as how it will be played, on what platforms, as well as where the matches will be held. Following that, teams will have to get their rosters back together and begin preparing for the upcoming season once the aforementioned items are determined.

