February 04, 2026 12:45 PM हिंदी

Sabarimala gold case: Kerala Assembly disrupted again; Oppn says govt weakening case

Sabarimala gold case: Kerala Assembly disrupted again as Oppn says govt weakening case

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 4 (IANS) The Kerala Assembly witnessed another disruption on Wednesday, similar to the previous two days, as the opposition and the ruling front engaged in a heated clash regarding the investigation into the alleged Sabarimala gold heist. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has accused the Pinarayi Vijayan government of trying to conclude the investigation before the upcoming Assembly elections.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan led protests in the House, alleging that the investigation was being “stage-managed” to protect influential interests.

He strongly criticised the Chief Minister’s remark a day earlier, describing the clashes in the House as “clownery” and rejected allegations that opposition members had assaulted watch-and-ward staff during recent confrontations.

Satheesan also demanded that certain remarks made against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra be expunged from the Assembly records.

Ministers M.B. Rajesh, P. Rajeev and V. Sivankutty countered the opposition’s charges, defending the government’s handling of the case and accusing the Congress of politicising the issue.

Rajesh dismissed the demand to expunge records, stating that no derogatory language had been used from the ruling benches.

Rajeev, meanwhile, sought clarity from the Congress leadership on how the prime accused in the case allegedly came into proximity with senior party leaders, triggering further heated exchanges.

The ruling front also referred to photographs purportedly showing the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potti, with national leaders, while the Opposition responded by claiming that similar photographs existed with leaders from the Left, arguing that selective targeting amounted to double standards.

Personal references and sharp exchanges dominated proceedings, forcing repeated interruptions.

The day’s session ended for the opposition, maintaining its strong protest over what it termed serious lapses in the investigation and walked out of the house.

According to official figures, 13 people have been arrested so far in connection with the case.

However, three of the accused have obtained statutory bail after the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted following directions from the Kerala High Court, failed to file the charge sheet within the mandatory 90-day period.

The opposition said the delay reinforced its allegation that the probe was being deliberately weakened.

The government, however, has maintained that the investigation is proceeding in accordance with the law and under judicial oversight.

With election notifications expected in the coming weeks, the controversy is set to remain a flashpoint, as both sides harden their positions and the Sabarimala gold case increasingly dominates the political narrative inside and outside the Assembly.

--IANS

sg/dpb

LATEST NEWS

Foreign firms to meet 4 essential conditions to qualify for tax holiday benefits

Foreign firms to meet 4 essential conditions to qualify for tax holiday benefits

'One of the most dangerous teams': Dhoni on India’s T20 WC squad

'One of the most dangerous teams': Dhoni on India’s T20 WC squad

India Services PMI rebounds to 58.5 in Jan, hiring resumes over robust outlook

India Services PMI rebounds to 58.5 in Jan, hiring resumes over robust outlook

Sabarimala gold case: Kerala Assembly disrupted again as Oppn says govt weakening case

Sabarimala gold case: Kerala Assembly disrupted again; Oppn says govt weakening case

PM Narendra Modi biopic Maa Vande’s first schedule wrapped up in Hyderabad (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

PM Narendra Modi biopic Maa Vande’s first schedule wrapped up in Hyderabad

Mona Singh: To stay relevant across mediums, you need to keep taking risks

Mona Singh: To stay relevant across mediums, you need to keep taking risks

Rani Mukerji highlights Yash Chopra’s legacy, says Aditya Chopra carries forward fathers’ vision

Rani Mukerji highlights Yash Chopra’s legacy, says Aditya Chopra carries forward fathers’ vision

Budget 2026-27 prioritises durable growth over short-term appeasement: Report

Budget 2026-27 prioritises durable growth over short-term appeasement: Report

India-Brazil strategic partnership entering new level, says Brazilian envoy ahead of President Lula’s visit (IANS Interview)

India, Brazil taking strategic partnership to new level: Brazilian envoy ahead of Prez Lula’s visit (IANS Interview)

Ajit Pawar’s last conversation: Phone call to NCP worker 9 minutes before plane crash

Ajit Pawar’s last conversation: Phone call to NCP worker 9 minutes before plane crash