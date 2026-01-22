January 22, 2026 9:05 PM हिंदी

Kejriwal says 'Satyamev Jayate'; Delhi BJP reminds liquor scam trial still pending in court

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Thursday that former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is a master of lies, deception, and corruption, and he once again tried to mislead people by responding with "Satyamev Jayate" after a city court dismissed two Enforcement Directorate (ED) pleas linked to his non-appearance for questioning in the liquor scam.

By writing "Satyamev Jayate" on social media platform X, Kejriwal attempted to suggest that he has been acquitted in the main liquor scam case filed by the ED, whereas the court has merely dismissed two ED summons, issued to him prior to his arrest, after finding them not maintainable.

Sachdeva said that "Satyamev Jayate" is a word signifying honour, and by writing "Satyamev Jayate" in a social media post, Kejriwal tried to project as if he has got a clean chit in the main liquor scam.

He added that by using these words after dismissal of a complaint related to his non-appearance before the ED, Kejriwal has also insulted these sacred words.

The Delhi BJP President said that Kejriwal is the main accused in the liquor scam, and he cannot claim acquittal from the scam merely by highlighting the dismissal of ED summons.

Sachdeva added that Kejriwal is the prime accused in the liquor scam, which is being tried in court, and it is certain that he will be declared guilty in this matter and sent to jail.

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor also objected to the AAP National Convenor writing "Satyamev Jayate" on social media platform X after the development in a city court in the afternoon.

Calling Kejriwal's social media post a new lie, Kapoor said the people of Delhi and the country should know that Kejriwal has not been acquitted in the ED's economic fraud case -- the trial in the case will continue.

He said that Kejriwal had filed complaints against the two ED summons issued to him prior to his arrest terming those summons as improper.

"Today, the court has merely found these two summons-related matters not maintainable," he added.

Kapoor said the law states that when a person is arrested, sent to jail, and subsequently released on bail, any complaint filed against summons issued prior to the arrest become infructuous.

"On this basis, the court found the two complaints filed by Kejriwal to be not maintainable today," Kapoor added.

Earlier, a Delhi court acquitted Kejriwal in two complaints filed by the ED seeking action against him for alleged non-compliance with the federal anti-money laundering agency's summons in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal of the Rouse Avenue Court passed the judgment.

