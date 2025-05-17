May 17, 2025 1:06 AM हिंदी

Kejriwal ruined careers of youth due to illegal hiring: Delhi BJP chief

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Friday launched an attack on the previous Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government for ruining careers of thousands of youth by engaging them in unapproved roles in government departments ranging from bus marshals to doctors.

He said after the BJP government came to power, the illegal recruitment made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government have been discontinued but Kejriwal’s party was indulging in politics over the issue, without admitting to its own wrongdoings.

“Now that they are no longer in power, they are attempting to use these out-of-job youths to garner political sympathy,” said Sachdeva.

He reiterated that whether it’s bus marshals, civil defence volunteers, data operators, other temporary staff, or Mohalla Clinic personnel, the BJP government is committed to treating them with sensitivity and working toward providing them employment as per official norms.

The Delhi BJP chief said that the Kejriwal government, without following any official hiring procedures, appointed thousands of young people to various government roles on contractual basis -- playing with their futures.

There have even been allegations that money was collected by the former administration in exchange for these contract jobs, he said.

Sachdeva said that the BJP government in Delhi has clearly announced that Mohalla Clinics will continue to operate, although some will be converted into Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.

He said that the BJP government is sensitive toward contract workers.

“On Thursday, the BJP Health Minister assured all Mohalla Clinic staff that their services will continue under the existing contracts for another year, and that they will also be given opportunities for recruitment under NHM (National Health Mission) rules for the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs," he said.

The Delhi BJP President said that in 2015–16, the Kejriwal government handed out contract or co-terminus jobs to thousands of youth without following any recruitment rules.

And when inquiries were ordered into these lapses, AAP leaders have started political blame games to hide their government’s incompetence, he said.

--IANS

rch/pgh

