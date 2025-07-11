Kejriwal responsible for extortions, targeted killings in Punjab: Sukhbir Badal

Chandigarh, July 11 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday appealed to Punjabis to unite to stop the loot of Punjab and its resources allegedly by AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal even as he held him responsible for the collapse of the law and order situation as well as the steep increase in extortions and targeted killings.

The SAD President was in Ludhiana to visit Aniljit Singh Kamboj, who was grievously injured after being shot by gangsters after he refused to succumb to their extortion threats. Kamboj, who is the father of Punjabi film actress Tanya, is presently receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Ludhiana. Badal, while inquiring about Kamboj’s health, also assured the family that SAD was with them and would strive to ensure justice was done to them.

Speaking to the media, Badal said, “Punjabis slipping into lawlessness, but Kejriwal, who was ruling the state by proxy, was only interested in collecting money.” He said targeted killings had increased drastically, with renowned businessman Sanjay Verma of Abohar also being gunned down a few days back.

“The situation has become so bad that prominent businessmen have started investing in other states even as others are in a state of perpetual fear as they have no trust in the state security apparatus to safeguard their lives.” Urging people to support the Akali Dal, Badal said “the previous SAD governments have a stellar record as far as maintaining law and order is concerned. SAD has always stood for peace and communal harmony, and we made this a reality during our stints in power.”

He said the situation had deteriorated to such a level now because Punjab was being remotely controlled from Delhi.

Later, the SAD President held meetings in Jagraon and Ludhiana in connection with the party’s July 15 conference against the land “grabbing” scheme of the AAP government, which wants to grab 24,000 acres of fertile land in the periphery of Ludhiana city in the name of a land pooling scheme.

He said both party units in Jagraon and Ludhiana informed him that they would not let the nefarious design of the AAP government to sell the 24,000 acres to builders of Delhi succeed at any cost.

