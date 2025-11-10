Keerthy Suresh's 'Revolver Rita' to now hit screens on November 28

Chennai, Nov 10 (IANS) The makers of director J K Chandru's action-comedy entertainer 'Revolver Rita', featuring actress Keerthy Suresh in the lead, have now announced that the film will hit screens worldwide on November 28 this year.

It may be recalled that the action comedy was originally scheduled to hit screens on August 27 for the festival of Vinayaka Chathurthi. However, the film's release got postponed.

Passion Studios, one of the production houses associated with the film, took to its social media timelines to announce the new release date. It said, "This Revolver is all set to roll on November 28th Babyy. Releasing worldwide in Tamil and Telugu.#RevolverRitaFrom28November"

The film has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs ever since the makers released the film's title teaser some months ago.

In the title teaser, thugs snatch Keerthy Suresh's hand bag while she is busy buying vegetables from a push cart. The bag snatchers take the bag to the hideout only to find a revolver, a blood stained butcher's knife and a bomb in it. Minutes later, Keerthy Suresh arrives at the snatchers' hideout and demands her bag back with the weapons in them.

The rattled criminals ask her if she is a RAW agent, an underworld don or a cop. Keerthy refuses to give any of them a clear answer. Before long, she gets a call from Radhika Sarathkumar, who plays her mother in the film, asking her where the tomatoes were as she was in the process of cooking. Keerthy replies 'Keep the stove on sim and I am on my way."

Produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy, the film has music composed by Sean Roldan.

Apart from Keerthy Suresh and Radikaa Sarathkumar, the film also features actors Sunil, Ajay Ghosh, Redin Kingsley, Super Subbarayan and John Vijay among others.

Cinematography for the film is by Dinesh Krishnan. B and editing is by National Award winning editor Praveen K L. Art direction is by MKT and stunts by Dhilip Subbarayan.

--IANS

mkr/