'Keep these things to yourself': Babar Azam fumes at reporter over Kohli comparison in PSL

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Babar Azam found himself at the centre of a heated moment off the field after dismissing comparisons with Virat Kohli during a post-match press conference in the Pakistan Super League 2026.

The Peshawar Zalmi skipper, who guided his side to a tense last-ball victory over the Hyderabad Kingsmen, appeared visibly displeased when questioned about his ability to finish games in comparison to Kohli.

While Babar contributed a measured 43 off 37 balls in the chase of 146, he was not at the crease at the end, prompting the query.

Responding in a seemingly frustrated manner, Babar brushed aside the suggestion and urged the journalist to move on from such debates. "Finish these things. Keep these things to yourself. End the comparison and move on. It's your misconception that I have not finished matches,” he said.

The exchange quickly gained traction, once again highlighting the scrutiny surrounding cross-border comparisons between leading cricketers. Widely regarded as Pakistan’s premier batter, Babar has often been praised for his consistency, though his approach in T20 cricket has drawn criticism, particularly around strike rate and finishing ability.

So far this season, Babar has accumulated 82 runs from two outings at a strike rate of 126.15, registering 10 boundaries and one six. In contrast, Kohli, now retired from Tests and T20 Internationals, continues to feature in franchise cricket with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League.

The Indian veteran has made an immediate impact this season, scoring 97 runs in two matches, including an unbeaten 69 in a successful chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Known for his prowess in run chases, Kohli has maintained a strike rate of 173.21 and will aim to sustain that momentum as Bengaluru look to defend their title.

Meanwhile, the PSL match between Zalmi and Kingsmen proved to be a closely contested affair. Hyderabad Kingsmen, still searching for their first win of the campaign, posted 145 after recovering from a precarious 34/4, thanks largely to a fighting 58 from Kusal Perera.

Despite a disciplined bowling effort that stretched the contest to the final over, Hyderabad were unable to close it out. With 14 runs required off the last six balls, Hunain Shah could not hold his nerve, as Iftikhar Ahmed played a decisive role in sealing Zalmi’s second win of the season.

--IANS

vi/bc