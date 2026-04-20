Kayadu Lohar: Rebecca from 'Pallichattambi' will always be one of the characters that will be close to my heart!

Chennai, April 20 (IANS)Actress Kayadu Lohar, who plays the lead along with Tovino Thomas in director Dijo Jose Antony's recently released period Malayalam film 'Pallichattambi', has now penned a note of gratitude in which she has said that her character in the film, Rebecca, would always be one of those characters that were close to her heart.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen the note of gratitude, Kayadu Lohar said, "Pallichattambi is a film where i got to learn more about myself. It was an absolute joy to work with the team. Rebecca will always be one of the characters that will be close to my heart."

The actress further went on to observe, "The journey through out the process of filming was such a wholesome experience filled with beautiful memories and teamwork. I had so much fun on the set felt like home."

She thanked the director and co-actors in particular for the experience, which she termed as beautiful.

She wrote, "@tovinothomas @dijojoseantony @noufalahammed Thank you so much for the beautiful experience and for all the effort that you put for our film you have done an amazing job🤍 ( also just a small pat on myself too). Thank you so much to the audience for all the love you’ve shown our film."

It may be recalled that Tovino Thomas had, in an exclusive interview to IANS prior to the release of the film, had said that the only politics that the makers of the film were trying to tell in the film was humanity.

Tovino had said, "What I can tell about the movie is that this movie is set in 1957-58 -- a time period when the socio-political scenario in Kerala was very different. New reformations came into existence. There were resistances against that. So, that is the premise, not the story. So, in this premise, there is a story happening and this story is completely fictional."

Pointing out that they had only taken inspiration from events that had happened during the time period, Tovino Thomas had stressed on the point that whatever was shown in the film was not a direct depiction of whatever had happened at that point in time.

"But we have tried to make our fiction as believable as possible. And the inspiration from the real-life scenarios that happened at that point of time has helped a lot," he had explained.

--IANS

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