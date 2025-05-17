May 17, 2025 5:56 PM हिंदी

Kaveri Kapur reveals her idea of fame: 'Want to establish a genuine connect'

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Kaveri Kapur may belong to Gen Z, but she is no ordinary Gen Z artist. The daughter of filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and singer-actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has chosen to pursue a path that is quite different from what her peers are doing.

Kaveri was already an established musician and poet before she even turned her focus to films, having 4 music videos under her belt!

When asked about her idea of fame, considering her famous pedigree, she said, "I want people to feel something real when they hear my music or read my poems. I want them to relate to the character I am playing. I want to establish a genuine connect with the people who see my projects and want them to resonate with me. That is the kind of 'fame' that I want to be known for."

Kaveri's approach to self-expression is simple - to carve a path for herself, on her own merit.

"I think being yourself is the most rebellious thing you can do right now," shared Kaveri, who has often talked about her struggles with OCD.

In a powerful step in destigmatizing mental health, Kaveri opened up about her journey with OCD.

She took to social media, and talked about her condition and the coping mechanisms she has developed over the years.

Kaveri shared, "I'm having a rough night. My OCD is really acting up. If you don't know a lot about OCD, it basically comes with a lot of intrusive thoughts and rumination and compulsions. I keep wondering whether I've turned the lights off or the geyser off, even when I know I have—then keep checking and worrying about it."

The 'Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story' actress revealed that one of her most unique coping strategies involved naming her OCD 'Bob', a method of personification that helped her create psychological distance from her intrusive thoughts.

"Whenever my OCD starts acting up, I just say 'Oh Bob, here Bob goes again,'" Kaveri wrote.

