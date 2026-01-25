Kashmiri linguist Prof Shafi Shauq conferred with Padma Shri award

Srinagar, Jan 25 (IANS) Kashmiri poet, writer, linguist and critic, Shafi Shauq, was conferred on Sunday with the Padma Shri award on the eve of the country’s 77th Republic Day celebrations.

When he learnt about his nomination for the award this year, Shafi Shauq told IANS, “In addition to recognition of my humble contribution to Kashmiri literature, it is more an award for the recognition of the literary richness of Kashmir.

“I am humbled by learning that I have been nominated to join the group of persons recognised for their contribution to literature in public life,” Shauq said.

The Padma Shri is the fourth-highest civilian award of the Republic of India, after the Bharat Ratna, the Padma Vibhushan and the Padma Bhushan.

Instituted on 2 January 1954, the award is conferred in recognition of "distinguished contribution in various spheres of activity including the arts, education, industry, literature, science, acting, medicine, social service and public affairs". It is awarded by the Government of India every year on India's Republic Day.

Shafi Shauq was born in 1950 in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. He completed his PhD in English and is an acclaimed poet, fiction writer, linguist and critic.

Born in Kaprin village of Shopian district, Shafi Shauq is widely regarded as one of the most authoritative voices in Kashmiri studies. Over a distinguished academic career spanning more than three decades at the University of Kashmir, he authored, edited and translated over 100 books across Kashmiri, Urdu, Hindi and English.

His seminal works—including ‘Keeshur Lugaat’ (Kashmiri Dictionary), ‘Keeshryuk Grammar’ and ‘Kaeshir Zaban ti Adibuk Tawaariekh’ (History of the Kashmiri Language and Literature)- are considered foundational texts and remain indispensable to scholars, students and researchers.

After serving for thirty three years in the University of Kashmir, Prof. Shauq retired as Dean Faculty of Arts in 2010.

Interestingly, Shafi Shauq passed his postgraduate exam in English literature and did his PhD in English literature. But finally chose Kashmiri as his medium of communication.

He has written scores of books and has proficiency in Kashmiri, Urdu, English and Hindi languages.

