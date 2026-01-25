January 25, 2026 11:24 PM हिंदी

Kashmiri linguist Prof Shafi Shauq conferred with Padma Shri award

Kashmiri linguist Prof Shafi Shauq conferred with Padma Shri award (Photo: IANS)

Srinagar, Jan 25 (IANS) Kashmiri poet, writer, linguist and critic, Shafi Shauq, was conferred on Sunday with the Padma Shri award on the eve of the country’s 77th Republic Day celebrations.

When he learnt about his nomination for the award this year, Shafi Shauq told IANS, “In addition to recognition of my humble contribution to Kashmiri literature, it is more an award for the recognition of the literary richness of Kashmir.

“I am humbled by learning that I have been nominated to join the group of persons recognised for their contribution to literature in public life,” Shauq said.

The Padma Shri is the fourth-highest civilian award of the Republic of India, after the Bharat Ratna, the Padma Vibhushan and the Padma Bhushan.

Instituted on 2 January 1954, the award is conferred in recognition of "distinguished contribution in various spheres of activity including the arts, education, industry, literature, science, acting, medicine, social service and public affairs". It is awarded by the Government of India every year on India's Republic Day.

Shafi Shauq was born in 1950 in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. He completed his PhD in English and is an acclaimed poet, fiction writer, linguist and critic.

Born in Kaprin village of Shopian district, Shafi Shauq is widely regarded as one of the most authoritative voices in Kashmiri studies. Over a distinguished academic career spanning more than three decades at the University of Kashmir, he authored, edited and translated over 100 books across Kashmiri, Urdu, Hindi and English.

His seminal works—including ‘Keeshur Lugaat’ (Kashmiri Dictionary), ‘Keeshryuk Grammar’ and ‘Kaeshir Zaban ti Adibuk Tawaariekh’ (History of the Kashmiri Language and Literature)- are considered foundational texts and remain indispensable to scholars, students and researchers.

After serving for thirty three years in the University of Kashmir, Prof. Shauq retired as Dean Faculty of Arts in 2010.

Interestingly, Shafi Shauq passed his postgraduate exam in English literature and did his PhD in English literature. But finally chose Kashmiri as his medium of communication.

He has written scores of books and has proficiency in Kashmiri, Urdu, English and Hindi languages.

--IANS

sq/dan

LATEST NEWS

Former BCCI president I.S Bindra passes away aged 84 (Credit: ESPNCricinfo)

Former BCCI president I.S Bindra passes away aged 84

3rd T20I: ‘This is the brand of cricket we want to play,’ says Suryakumar after India’s 8-wicket win over NZ

3rd T20I: ‘This is the brand of cricket we want to play,’ says Suryakumar after India’s 8-wicket win over NZ

President Droupadi Murmu approves conferment of 131 Padma Awards

President Droupadi Murmu approves conferment of 131 Padma Awards

Padma Shri awardee Naresh Chandra Dev Varma hails Modi govt for recognising tribal literature

Padma Shri awardee Naresh Chandra Dev Varma hails Modi govt for recognising tribal literature

3rd T20I: ‘Impossible to break Yuvraj’s record but you never know,’ says Abhishek after slamming record fifty for India

3rd T20I: ‘Impossible to break Yuvraj’s record but you never know,’ says Abhishek after slamming record fifty for India

Odisha: Santali author Charan Hembram expresses joy at Padma Shri nomination (Photo: IANS)

Odisha: Santali author Charan Hembram expresses joy at Padma Shri nomination

Fortunate to be connected with cultural families: Padma awardee Kailash Chandra Pant (Photo: IANS)

Fortunate to be connected with cultural families: Padma awardee Kailash Chandra Pant

3rd T20I: Abhishek, Suryakumar shine as India clinch series with 3-0 lead

3rd T20I: Abhishek, Suryakumar shine as India clinch series with 3-0 lead

'Recognition of silent service biggest reward': Padma Shri recipient Mahendra Nath Roy

'Recognition of silent service biggest reward': Padma Shri recipient Mahendra Nath Roy (Ld)

IAF officers Shubhanshu Shukla, Prasanth Nair to receive Ashok, Kirti Chakras

IAF officers Shubhanshu Shukla, Prasanth Nair to receive Ashok, Kirti Chakras