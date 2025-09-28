September 28, 2025 2:00 AM हिंदी

TN stampede: CM Stalin announces Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for victims’ families, judicial probe ordered

Chennai, Sep 27 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) campaign meeting in Karur that has left 36 people dead and more than 58 others injured.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when a massive crowd gathered to hear TVK chief and actor-turned-politician Vijay speak, leading to sudden chaos and a deadly crush.

In a statement issued late Saturday night, the Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. “This is an unprecedented tragedy. My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved families. The government stands by them in this painful moment,” Stalin said.

Announcing immediate relief, the Chief Minister declared an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to the families of each deceased person. Those seriously injured and undergoing treatment at various hospitals will receive Rs 1 lakh each.

Stalin directed that all medical expenses for the injured be fully covered by the government.

To ascertain the causes of the tragedy and prevent such incidents in the future, Stalin ordered a judicial inquiry commission headed by retired Madras High Court judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan.

The panel will investigate crowd management, event safety measures, and lapses and submit a detailed report to the government.

Top officials, including School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Health Minister Ma. Subramanian rushed to Karur to coordinate rescue and treatment efforts.

Additional teams of doctors and paramedics have been mobilised from nearby districts, and special intensive care arrangements were made for critically injured victims. District Collectors from Tiruchirapalli, Namakkal and Erode were sent with emergency response teams.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to travel to Karur tonight to personally console the grieving families and meet the injured.

Police have cordoned off the venue and launched an investigation into how the event’s crowd control collapsed. Authorities have urged the public to remain calm and avoid spreading rumours while emergency relief and medical assistance continue.

--IANS

aal/uk

