Kartik Aaryan wishes ‘ray of entertainment’ Karan Johar a ‘Happy birthday’

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aaryan wished filmmaker Karan Johar a happy birthday as he turned 53 on May 25, and called him the "ray of entertainment."

Kartik took to his Instagram Stories, where he shared a throwback image from a practice session for IIFA, which the two hosted. In the picture, the actor and director are seen sitting on a sofa, having a light-hearted conversation filled with smiles and laughter.

Kartik captioned the post: “Happy birthday to the ray of entertainment @karanjohar. Lots of love and happiness.”

The actor used the tune of his upcoming film “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri” as the background score of the image. The film marks Kartik’s first collaboration with Karan.

"Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri," directed by Sameer Vidwans, will be bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. It is slated for a theatrical release on February 13, 2026.

As per reports, the actor will star alongside Ananya Panday in the film, marking their second collaboration after “Pati Patni Aur Woh,” which released in 2019 and was directed by Mudassar Aziz.

On May 23, Kartik gave fans a sneak peek into his stunning transformation, captioned “Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.” Ditching his long locks and rugged beard from his upcoming Anurag Basu film, he surprised everyone with a sharp new look—short hair and a trimmed beard.

“Ray is Raydyyyy #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri,” he captioned the post.

Talking about Karan, he has marked his debut in the audio medium with new podcast ‘Live Your Best Life with Karan Johar’.

In the new podcast, Karan engages in thought-provoking and candid conversations with influential voices from diverse walks of life, spanning entertainment, entrepreneurship, wellness, finance and more.

He will also be seen hosting the reality show “The Traitors,” which will premiere on June 12.

The show is an Indian adaptation of IDTV’s BAFTA and Emmy award-winning global format “The Traitors”, in collaboration with All3Media International and produced by BBC Studios India Productions. It will feature 20 distinguished celebrities from various spheres.

