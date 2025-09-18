Kartik Aaryan shares throwback ‘backfie’ as he gets late to PM Modi’s birthday party

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, was a bit late to the party of PM Modi’s 75th birthday. The actor took to his Instagram on Thursday, a few hours after the celebrations of PM’s birthday wrapped up.

The actor shared a throwback picture in which he could be seen posing with director Imtiaz Ali, Karan Johar, Dinesh Vijan, and PM Modi with his back facing the camera.

He wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday @narendramodi sir Sir ek aur saal nikal gaya Is Backfie se hi kaam chala raha hu (sic)”.

The image is from 2019 during the inauguration of the National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai. Kartik Aaryan posed for a photo (“backfie”) with Karan, Imtiaz Ali, and Dinesh Vijan.

PM Modi replied to the post with a witty message, “Not losers but Rockstars! No selfie Jab We Met but there will always be another occasion”. The reply played on movie titles, ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Jab We Met’ directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Kartik has emerged as one of Bollywood’s most bankable young actors. He made his debut in 2011 with ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’, gaining recognition for his monologues and comic timing. Over the years, he expanded his repertoire with films like ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, which became a major commercial success, and ‘Luka Chuppi’, consolidating his status as a leading man in urban romances.

The actor recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’.

Earlier, the actor had shared an update with regards to ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’. The film, which was earlier set to release on February 13, 2026, is arriving 2 months early. The film will now debut in cinemas on December 31, 2025.

--IANS

aa/