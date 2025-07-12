Kartik Aaryan reveals the 'OG Hero' of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aaryan has revealed the 'OG Hero' of his highly-awaited next, "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri."

Kartik took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a video introducing Jackie Shroff as the new addition to the cast of "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri". While nothing was said explicitly, the clip showed Jackie showering flying kisses on the board of the film, signaling that he might be a part of Karan Johar's next.

Kartik decided to give Jackie the title of the "OG Hero" as he made his acting debut with Subhash Ghai's 1983 release "Hero".

The movie turned out to be a massive blockbuster at the box office, commencing Jackie's journey as a leading Bollywood man.

Coming back to "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri," the project will see Ananya Panday as the leading lady. The film marks Kartik and Ananya's, second on-screen pairing after the 2019 flick "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

Kartik is presently shooting for Sameer Vidwans' directorial in Rajasthan. Before this, he concluded the Croatia schedule for the upcoming romantic drama.

Sharing the professional update with his InstaFam, Kartik posted a photo of himself lying on a ship on his IG, along with the caption, “And its a Wrap for over a month long and happening Croatian schedule #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri.”

Backed by Karan Johar, along with Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" is likely to get a theatrical release on February 13, 2026.

In the recent past, Kartik has been sharing various updates from the project through social media.

Over and above “Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri", Kartik has signed another project with Karan Johar's Dharma productions, - "NaagZilla".

Kartik will be seen in a new avatar as Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand — a shape-shifting (ichchhadhari) naag in the drama.

