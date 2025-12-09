December 09, 2025 4:24 PM हिंदी

Kartik Aaryan reveals he initially said no to the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) Did you know, Kartik Aaryan initially said no to the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise?

Addressing one of the sessions of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, Kartik shared that he had said no to the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise. He revealed that when he was approached for the project, there was no particular story, just an idea for a sequel.

Kartik added that after seeing all the love he has received for his portrayal of Roohi Baba, he feels glad he agreed to become a part of the project.

“When the film first came to me, there was no story — just a sequel idea. I wasn’t keen. But Bhushan (Kumar) sir convinced me, we worked on it, and everything changed. Today, wherever I go, kids call me Rooh Baba. I’m glad I eventually did it,” shared Kartik.

Both "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, turned out to be milestone movies for Kartik.

Up next, Kartik has been roped in to lead the highly talked about romantic entertainer "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri", where he has been paired opposite Ananya Panday.

Made under the direction of Sameer Vidwans, the project also stars Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, and Tiku Talsania in significant roles, along with others.

Shot in some breathtaking locations in Croatia, Rajasthan, and Mumbai for 57 days. "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" is set to get a theatrical release on 25 December.

Over and above this, Kartik will also be a part of “Naagzilla”. He will be seen in a fresh avatar as Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, a shape-shifting naag on a fantastical adventure in his next.

Helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and written by Gautam Mehra, “Naagzilla” is being jointly backed by Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films.

