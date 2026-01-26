January 26, 2026 6:14 PM हिंदी

Kartik Aaryan marks Republic Day with a powerful pic with Indian Army

Mumbai, January 26 (IANS) Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan marked Republic Day by sharing a powerful picture featuring himself with the Indian armed forces personnel, and extended his wishes to the nation.

The actor took to social media and wrote, “Happy Republic Day.”

The picture shared by Kartik features the actor standing amid a group of uniformed commandos, all raising their fists in a spirited gesture of unity and pride. The Indian national flag can be seen fluttering high in the background of the picture. Dressed in a black outfit, Kartik looks smart. The timing of the photo is not known.

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan has carved a strong space for himself with movies like as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dhamaka, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Chandu Champion and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and others.

Kartik was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which also starred Ananya Panday opposite him. The romantic drama, however, met with an extremely lukewarm response at the box office despite pre-release buzz.

During the promotion of the movie, the actor has graced the latest episode of the streaming sketch comedy show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ with co-star Ananya Panday, where he had opened up about the wedding festivities of her sister Kritika Tiwari.

He told the show host and star comedian, actor Kapil Sharma, “Everything was done by mother and my sister. I was the guest in my own family’s wedding festivities. I also danced at the wedding for free, my sister didn’t give me a single penny”.

