Kartik Aaryan: 'I am extremely lucky to have Ananya Panday by my side'

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri' opposite Ananya Panday, said he feels lucky to have her as his leading lady in the film.

Taking to the stage of the movie’s trailer launch event, which took place in the city on Thursday, Kartik said, “I think I am really lucky to have Ananya by my side, who has done such a good job and performed so well.”

He added, “She really deserves a lot of applause because she has truly outperformed herself. In every scene, there is a give-and-take, and the way Ananya has performed in the scenes, and the way she has reciprocated to all the direction that Sameer sir gave, is commendable.”

As Kartik spoke highly of Ananya, the actress was seen visibly overwhelmed.

Talking about Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri: Kartik and Ananya had been on a travelling spree for the movie promotions.

Last month, the two were recently in the city of Jaipur to promote their movie. At a press conference held in Jaipur, Kartik was seen talking about witnessing Ananya’s journey as an actress, especially when asked what it felt like to reunite after seven years, referring to the movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh.

Kartik had recalled how Ananya was just starting out in the industry when they first collaborated, and how today she stands tall with a newfound confidence, sharper craft, and a mature ease that shows both on and off screen.

Kartik also spoke warmly about watching Ananya grow not just as an actor but also as a person.

Meanwhile, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, which marks Kartik and Ananya's second professional collaboration, is set to release on the 25th of December.

