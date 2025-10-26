October 26, 2025 4:35 PM हिंदी

Karnataka’s Srishti Kiran clinches maiden international title at ITF J30 in Cabarete

Bengaluru, Oct 26 (IANS) Karnataka’s 13-year-old prodigy Srishti Kiran secured her first international junior title, winning the ITF J30 at Cabarete in the Dominican Republic.

Srishti delivered a commanding performance to defeat the top seed, Stephanie Pumar of Venezuela 6-2, 6-2, securing the championship in straight sets.

The victory capped an impressive campaign where she had earlier stunned second seed Arina Vansovich of Russia 6-2, 6-3 in the pre-quarterfinals and advanced through the next two rounds in similar fashion.

Reflecting on the tournament where she did not concede a single set, Srishti said: “Winning my first international title in Cabarete feels truly special. The decision to play was taken by my academy, RPS Academy, in Florida. The field was strong, with high-ranked others who had competed in major junior events, so every match was a challenge.”

She further said, “I’m proud that I stayed composed and enjoyed my tennis, which made the difference in the crucial moments especially the upset against the second seed and obviously the final. Adapting to clay wasn’t easy, but I settled in quickly and gained a lot of confidence throughout the week.

"I am grateful to RPS Academy, Florida and KSLTA for their constant support. This win is an important step, and I’m motivated to keep improving, climbing the rankings and working towards my dream of competing in junior Grand Slams.”

Srishti’s triumph at Cabarete, Dominican Republic is a significant milestone for Indian junior tennis. She will now continue her campaign in the Dominican Republic, competing in another ITF J30 event next week, as she looks to build on this momentum.

Srishti honed her skills at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA), is rapidly establishing herself as one of India’s most promising young players. She first came into the spotlight when she remained unbeaten while representing India at the ATF U-12 Girls’ Team Championship finals in August 2023.

In the domestic circuit, Srishti currently holds the No. 21 ranking in India’s U-14 girls’ category, underscoring her growing consistency and potential.

--IANS

bc/

