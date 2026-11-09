Karnataka stands by ethanol test findings, questions oil firms over blending levels

Bengaluru, Nov 9 (IANS) Karnataka Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology Minister Rizwan Arshad on Monday said the state government stands firmly by its findings on the alleged excessive ethanol blending in petrol. He questioned the response issued by public sector oil marketing companies IOCL, BPCL and HPCL.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, he said the issue had come to public attention after the state government raised concerns over the proportion of ethanol blended in petrol sold in Karnataka. He said the Centre should have responded with the same seriousness, as the matter concerned public interest.

"The oil marketing companies have responded to our findings, but when an elected government raises an issue, the Central government should respond. We are a pro-people government and have raised this issue only to protect the interests of consumers. We have no personal or selfish interests in the matter," he said.

Arshad said the Karnataka government stood by its testing findings and the methodology adopted to arrive at the findings. He accused the oil marketing companies of avoiding the central question regarding the actual proportion of ethanol blended in petrol by focusing on technical aspects.

"We have asked a straightforward question about the proportion of ethanol blending. You claim the fuel is E20, but you have not given a direct answer to this question. Instead, you are talking about technicalities. Whatever has been exposed by the state government and the methods adopted for testing, we stand firmly by our report," he said.

Responding to the oil companies' reference to irregularities at certain petrol outlets, the Minister clarified that the issue was not related to isolated petrol bunks or local-level adulteration of petrol and diesel.

He pointed out that, according to the oil companies themselves, ethanol blending was carried out through a sophisticated, controlled and automated process. Therefore, local petrol bunk dealers could not be held responsible for any discrepancy in the blending proportion, he said.

"If the process is controlled and automated, how can local petrol pump dealers carry out such blending? This is not something that happens at the level of individual petrol bunks. The oil companies are attempting to wash their hands of responsibility by blaming local dealers. Petroleum dealers have nothing to do with this," Arshad said.

The Minister reiterated that the state government had raised the issue to safeguard motorists and consumers and would continue to demand accountability from the authorities concerned.

Minister Rizwan Arshad said: "Even BMW vehicles, which are equipped with highly sophisticated, cutting-edge engine technology, do not support this. What about the vehicles used by middle-class people, particularly two-wheelers? Can their engines support it? I am clear that we stand firmly by what we have stated."

"They have alleged that our sampling methods were improper, which I strongly reject. We collected the samples in accordance with the law, specific Clause and Sub-section. It clearly stipulates the procedure to be followed while collecting samples, including the details to be mentioned on the sample labels."

"Accordingly, we collected three samples. One was handed over to them, one was retained by us, and the third was sent to the laboratory for testing. The representatives of the oil companies and our officials signed the relevant documents. The density was recorded, and all other details were duly documented. The entire process was carried out in the prescribed manner. As a responsible government, we cannot act irrationally or make allegations without following due procedures," the Minister said.

The Karnataka government launched Operation Nikhar to test and investigate ethanol concentrations in E20 petrol supplied across fuel stations in the state. To check whether fuel stations are complying with the mandated 20 per cent ethanol blending limit (E20).

Fuel samples were collected from major oil brands across multiple districts, including Bengaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Mangaluru, and Tumakuru.

Consumer Affairs Minister Rizwan Arshad stated that laboratory tests conducted via NABL-accredited/ISO-certified facilities revealed ethanol levels exceeding the permitted 20 per cent ceiling.

--IANS

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